Giants Star Defender Challenges Teammates Amid Struggles

The New York Giants’ defense has had a rough go of it for more than a month now. The team has given up more than 25 points in four of their last six games.

The Philadelphia Eagles ran for 235 yards in their 48-22 win against the Giants on Sunday. With the Giants vying for the playoffs with a 7-5-1 record, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence knows performances like that can’t happen in their remaining four games.

“It can’t happen because you’ll lose,” Lawrence told reporters on Tuesday, via Giants Wire. “We all have to execute our job. We all have to be aware of — play good technique, what plays are coming and how to defend those plays.”

Lawrence, one of the Giants’ 10 team captains, is having a Pro-Bowl-type season. The fourth-year defender (91.3) is the second-highest-graded interior defender this season behind Chris Jones (91.5). He’s set or tied career highs in tackles (55), quarterback hits (21), sacks (6.), and passes defended (2).

Big Blue has a critical game against the Washington Commanders in Week 15 on Sunday Night Football. Lawrence was asked what the team could do to stop their losing ways.

“Just continue to challenge the guys around us and ourselves. Challenge each other. Challenge guys to watch a little bit more, study their matchups a little bit more. It’s just doing what we already do, just a little bit more type of thing. That’s how you see it change in your play, your confidence and your belief,” Lawrence said.

Injuries on Defense

A reason why the Giants could be struggling is due to the absences on defense. The team has been without defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), and S Xavier McKinney (hand).

As a result, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has had to use depth players all around the defense.

“We’ve played more DBs than we ever have before (in this defensive system),” Martindale told reporters Thursday. “It’s like one of those things when you start working on it, you’re plugging dike, and I’m running out of fingers and toes.”

The 253 rushing yards by the Eagles in their 48-22 rout Sunday was the most given up by the Giants in more than eight years.

The Commanders are favored by four-and-a-half points against the Giants in Week 15.

Both teams tied in their previous matchup in Week 13, but Washington will have the edge as they’re coming off a bye week.