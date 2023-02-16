Giants Can Sign ‘Relatively Cheap’ Saquon Barkley Replacement

There’s a growing consensus the New York Giants will let running back Saquon Barkley walk this offseason. Keeping the star running back while also securing quarterback Daniel Jones’ future may not be financially viable, despite plenty of room under the salary cap.

If Barkley walks, the Giants can replace him “relatively cheap” by signing D’Onta Foreman in 2023 NFL free agency. The Carolina Panthers’ bruiser is part of a “deep crop of free agents” able to “yield an economical alternative(s)” to Barkley, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Duggan believes the Giants should let Barkley walk. A similar outcome is deemed likely by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, who believes retaining Barkley won’t be as straightforward as re-signing Jones.

Case for Dumping Barkley Getting Stronger

Duggan thinks if Barkley “wasn’t interested in an extension offer believed to be worth $12 million per year during the season, it’s hard to see a path to retaining the 26-year-old.”

The Giants not wanting to pay Barkley top-tier running back money would make the franchise tag a likely alternative. It would cost $10.091 million, but Raanan envisages the player having problems with this option because it “doesn’t provide Barkley much leverage, especially if the Giants are able to get a Jones deal done first. It’s less money than he was already offered and without the long-term security.”

If it comes to cases, the Giants will follow the overriding logic in today’s NFL and prioritize their quarterback over a star running back. Right or wrong, bringing Jones back is likely to require an investment of “over $35 million per season,” according to Raanan.

That’s going to be tough on Barkley, especially after a spectacular 2022 season. Barkley was the catalyst for the Giants’ unlikely postseason return after he rushed for 1,312 yards on 295 carries, with 62 of those runs going for first downs, per Pro Football Reference.

As well as averaging 82 yards on the ground per game, Barkley also tallied nine runs of 20-plus yards, including this 36-yard score against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3:

Barkley was the most consistent big-play threat in an otherwise workmanlike offense. Foreman wouldn’t offer the same qualities, but he would be a consistent grinder able to keep the running game the focal point of the Giants.

Three-Team Veteran Something Different for Giants

Foreman is a power back who punishes defenders between the tackles. It’s what he did during 17 games and nine starts for the Panthers last season.

The 26-year-old turned 203 carries into a career-high 914 yards and five touchdowns. Foreman amassed 409 of those yards after contact and broke 10 tackles.

His key attributes showed up for his best plays, highlighted by the Panthers:

If there’s a question mark about Foreman it concerns his ability to handle a lead-back’s workload. While he went some way to proving he can in Carolina, Foreman has never averaged more than 14.8 attempts per game during stints with the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and Panthers. That’s in sharp contrast to Barkley, who averaged 18.4 attempts per game last season.

What signing Foreman would mean for the Giants is getting a starting-caliber back at a bargain value. He’s projected by Spotrac.com to earn $3.4 million this year.

Paying those terms is well within the Giants’ reach, when the team is $44,159,480 under the cap. Replacing Barkley with Foreman would also let general manager Joe Schoen focus on re-signing Jones and free safety Julian Love and extending nose tackle Dexter Lawrence.