Giants Snag Victor Cruz Comp in Wild Draft Scenario

Alabama standout DeVonta Smith may be the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, however, LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase is the wideout widely perceived as the top player at his position in the 2021 NFL Draft. The No. 2 overall player on NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah’s big board, Chase is widely perceived as a blue-chip prospect and a potential top-five pick.

The idea of Chase lasting long enough for the wide receiver-needy New York Giants to get their hands on the former Biletnikoff Award winner would appear to be nothing more than a pipedream. Yet, don’t tell that to Pro Football Network.

Giants Draft LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase in Mock Draft

In Pro Football Network’s latest mock draft,

11. New York Giants: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU Ja’Marr Chase is a stud weapon on the perimeter. With the Giants moving on from Golden Tate, they will need another weapon to help Daniel Jones. Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard aren’t true WR1s. Chase’s ability as a receiver will help mitigate Daniel Jones’ accuracy issues and draw attention away from Slayton and Shepard.

has Alabama duo DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle each being selected ahead of Chase. Smith goes No. 6 to the Miami Dolphins to reunite him with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Waddle quickly follows, landing with the Detroit Lions at No. 7.

Readily linked-to tight end Kyle Pitts comes off the board directly ahead of the Giants’ pick, as the Minnesota Vikings trade up to No. 10 to secure a replacement for the recently released Kyle Rudolph.