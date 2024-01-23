Giants’ Rival Has Already Reached Out to ‘Wink’ Martindale: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles know how to pour salt into an open wound for the New York Giants. Hiring Don ‘Wink’ Martindale would surely sting Big Blue, and the Eagles have already reached out to the Giants former defensive coordinator.

That’s according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. She reported how Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni “have been reaching out to available coordinators, including former Giants DC Wink Martindale and former Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen. There are more.”

As expected, the Eagles fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai. (@RapSheet first)

Seeing Martindale on the sideline for their fiercest rival in the NFC East would be a painful blow for Giants fans. Yet, moving to Philly might be the ultimate gut punch from the play-caller who left the Giants this year amid a bitter feud with head coach Brian Daboll.

The latter may soften the blow by hiring a familiar face from his days with the Buffalo Bills to take over Martindale’s defense.

Wink Martindale Landing With Eagles Would Be a Cruel Blow for Giants

Sticking it to Daboll may appeal to Martindale after the pair were consistently at odds this season. The tension boiled over with Martindale’s messy resignation, a decision motivated in part by Daboll firing top lieutenants, outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins, per the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz.

As ESPN’s Jordan Raanan pointed out, “the relationship between Martindale and Daboll was severely fractured.” Significantly, Raanan also noted how “the stress that the offense’s struggles put on the defense was a key factor in the fractured relationship between the coach, whose specialty is offense, and the defensive coordinator.”

Martindale’s defense did carry the load for the Giants most of the last two seasons. While not all of the statistics were overly impressive, like the Giants ranking 26th in points allowed, Martindale’s units were always entertaining.

His creative and aggressive schemes featured sophisticated pressures, like this one against the Washington Commanders, highlighted by Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Blitzing became the Giants calling card on Martindale’s watch. They were second in blitz percentage at 45.4, one year after leading the NFL in the same category at 39.7 percent, per Pro Football Reference.

The boom or bust approach can be frustrating for fans, but more troubling for opposition players and coaches. Like Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay, both of whom praised Martindale after a narrow 26-25 win in Week 17, per Russini’s colleague Dan Duggan.

If he felt undervalued by Daboll, Martindale would surely relish showing his former boss what he’s missing twice a season. That could happen with or without involvement from the Eagles.

There are “Still NFC East rumblings for Wink in Philadelphia, Washington and Dallas (if Dan Quinn leaves for HC job),” according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

I won’t be surprised if Wink Martindale surfaces as a defensive coordinator candidate with Titans now that Brian Callahan is tabbed as head coach.

Wink and Callahan were together in Denver in 2010.

Daboll needs a clean break from the Martindale saga, something a first-time coordinator could provide.

Brian Daboll Ready to Speak With Bills’ Assistant About DC Job

The Giants have asked to speak with Bills linebacker coach Bobby Babich, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Daboll and Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen worked with Babich in Buffalo, according to Raanan.

He also detailed how the young assistant “does not have play-calling experience.”

That lack of experience needn’t count against 40-year-old Babich. Not with his track record working with both linebackers and safeties.

Those positions are where the Giants need help most. The defensive front is loaded thanks to edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II.

Babich could represent a sea change from the scheme Martindale ran. The Bills blitz seldom, evidenced by a modest 23.5 blitz percentage.

Buffalo’s system is more dependant on two-deep safety looks and zone coverage. Babich could be the anti-Martindale Daboll needs to establish a new identity on one side of the ball.

If the X’s and O’s overhaul worked, Daboll would emerge as the clear winner from his spat with Martindale. Regardless of who the latter is coaching with in 2024.