Eli Manning’s ‘Priceless’ Reaction to Birthday Gift from Snoop Dogg Goes Viral

With no Monday night game scheduled for Week 18, January 3rd marked both the 10th and final installment of the ManningCast for the 2021 NFL regular season. After a month-long hiatus, Peyton and Eli returned to their ESPN2 telecast in grand fashion, accompanied by a star-studded lineup of guests to watch what was likely Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game at Heinz Field as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the third quarter of Pittsburgh’s eventual 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns, rapper and avid Steelers fan Snoop Dogg joined the Manning brothers, bearing gifts for Eli’s 41st birthday.

“Eli, I would like to present to you this Death Row chain for being so hip-hop and being so hip,” the Long Beach, California native said to Manning, brandishing a gold and diamond-encrusted chain. “That’s yours, baby. When I see you, you got that. I’m gonna put that around your neck. Happy 41st Birthday, Eli.”





The Internet Has a Laugh With Manning’s ‘Priceless’ Reaction

As “hip-hop” as Manning may be, his reaction — which ESPN dubbed “priceless” — certainly led to its fair share of laughs from viewers. Do a quick “Snoop Dogg Eli Manning” search on Twitter and you’ll be bombarded with crying laughing emojis, and rightfully so.

Eli’s face when snoop dog gave him a chain pic.twitter.com/joECV30kyv — IszyRockets🚀 (@israelL3G) January 4, 2022

Justin Clemenza of Barstool Sports went as far as to put Snoop’s gift for Manning as one of the personal highlights in his own life over the past two-plus years. Clemenza tweeted “Watching Snoop Dogg gift Eli Manning his Death Row chain for Eli’s birthday is the best thing to happen in my life since at least 2020.”

He later added that “If the next Manningcast opens up with Eli wearing Snoop‘s Death Row chain, I’ll responsibly bet the Giants to win next season’s Super Bowl on the Barstool Sportsbook.”

“Champ hit @SnoopDogg with the #EliFace — HBD ELI!” one fan tweeted.

Snoop Dogg: ‘I Wish I Was a Manning. Can I Be Adopted?’

The pairing of Manning and Snoop Dogg quickly took the sports world captive, with fans pleading for more of the two working alongside one another.

“Bruh Peyton Eli and Snoop should call every NFL game ever,” a Twitter user said. While another demand the duo team up on the big screen. “Snoop Dogg and Eli Manning action comedy i need it tomorrow,” they tweeted.

While we’re certainly intrigued by the possibility, Snoop would apparently like to up the ante, wondering if he could possibly ditch the Broadus surname for the name of football royalty.

“It was a pleasure watching you two boys play too. I want to give a shoutout to your father. You always know I’m going to give respects to the papa dog, Archie,” he said. “But the way you guys played the game. You guys played with class. I loved the way you guys won. I loved the way you guys did ya’ll thing. And I’m happy for ya’ll off the field with this show that you’ve got and all of your endeavors. Ya’ll keep up the great work. I wish I was a Manning. Can I be adopted?”