Eli Manning Rejoining Giants Organization After One-Year Hiatus

Eli Manning is officially back where he belongs — with the New York Giants. The team has announced that the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be rejoining the Giants in a business operations and fan engagement role.
“For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office,” said co-owner John Mara. “Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we’re thrilled to welcome him back.”
“We are proud Eli was our quarterback for so many years and now look forward to his next chapter as a Giant,” said Steve Tisch, Giants executive vice president. “Eli is the ultimate team player and will be a huge addition to the organization as we continue to elevate and strengthen our business operation.”
Manning, who retired following the 2019 NFL season after a Hall of Fame-caliber 16-year career, will now look to use his strong relationships with both the team and fanbase to stretch across “business development, marketing and community and corporate relations.” According to the team’s official website, the 40-year-old Manning will be collaborating with the Giants on original content development and fan engagement, including a new lifestyle series that will premiere this fall.
Manning Excited for Return
Back in May of last year, Manning hinted at a possible return to the organization that drafted him No. 1 overall nearly two decades ago. Upon news of his return, the Louisiana native detailed the reasoning behind him taking a step back following his retirement.
“I wanted to take a year off anyway,” Manning said. “That was the game plan to analyze what you want to do, analyze how busy you want to be, how involved you want to be, just to give the players a break, let the coaches have a fresh start and let Daniel Jones have his fresh start. But I was hoping there would be a spot back with the organization to do the things because of what it’s meant to me. The Giants organization is what I know. Since I’ve been out of college, this is all I’ve done and all I’ve ever wanted to do was do well for the Giants and win games and represent the organization in a positive way, and hopefully I can continue to do that.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions this past season, Manning’s in-person relations with the Giants were essentially eliminated cold turkey, as he wasn’t allowed to visit Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Now, with the updated NFL mandate, Manning is finally back in the building and he couldn’t be more ecstatic about it.
“I was finally allowed in and I came in and saw a lot of the people,” he said. “I sat down with John Mara and kind of said, ‘Hey, I’d like to get back involved if you think there’s a spot for me or a way that I can help out.’ From there, we did some brainstorming and figured out a way for me to get back involved.”
“I’m excited that I get to hold true that ‘Once a Giant, only a Giant,'” Manning noted. “I wanted to be back here with the organization. I had a little break; I think both sides needed a little parting. But I’m excited to team back up with the Giants and help out in any way they feel they need it. Most of it will be on the business side and be with the sponsors and marketing and corporate stuff and the community service, which has been so important to me.”
- Kadarius Toney Ruthlessly Claps Back at Giants Fans Amid Backlash