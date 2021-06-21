Eli Manning Rejoining Giants Organization After One-Year Hiatus

Manning Excited for Return

Back in May of last year, Manning hinted at a possible return to the organization that drafted him No. 1 overall nearly two decades ago. Upon news of his return, the Louisiana native detailed the reasoning behind him taking a step back following his retirement.

“I wanted to take a year off anyway,” Manning said. “That was the game plan to analyze what you want to do, analyze how busy you want to be, how involved you want to be, just to give the players a break, let the coaches have a fresh start and let Daniel Jones have his fresh start. But I was hoping there would be a spot back with the organization to do the things because of what it’s meant to me. The Giants organization is what I know. Since I’ve been out of college, this is all I’ve done and all I’ve ever wanted to do was do well for the Giants and win games and represent the organization in a positive way, and hopefully I can continue to do that.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions this past season, Manning’s in-person relations with the Giants were essentially eliminated cold turkey, as he wasn’t allowed to visit Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Now, with the updated NFL mandate, Manning is finally back in the building and he couldn’t be more ecstatic about it.

“I was finally allowed in and I came in and saw a lot of the people,” he said. “I sat down with John Mara and kind of said, ‘Hey, I’d like to get back involved if you think there’s a spot for me or a way that I can help out.’ From there, we did some brainstorming and figured out a way for me to get back involved.”

“I’m excited that I get to hold true that ‘Once a Giant, only a Giant,'” Manning noted. “I wanted to be back here with the organization. I had a little break; I think both sides needed a little parting. But I’m excited to team back up with the Giants and help out in any way they feel they need it. Most of it will be on the business side and be with the sponsors and marketing and corporate stuff and the community service, which has been so important to me.”

