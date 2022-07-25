Giants Work Out Former Pro Bowler, Top 10 Draft Pick at Tight End [REPORT]

The New York Giants are exploring their options at tight end.

After putting fourth-round rookie Daniel Bellinger on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start training camp, the Giants reportedly worked out former Pro Bowler and top-10 draft pick Eric Ebron.

Ebron was in attendance as part of a larger workout, according to Art Stapleton of The Record.

“#Giants had free agent TE Eric Ebron in today as part of a larger workout,” Stapleton reported on Twitter. “No signing yet, but would be intriguing fit at a position whose depth chart seems wide open outside of rookie Daniel Bellinger, currently on PUP. Might just be matter of taking a look. We’ll see.”

Ebron, 29, went 10th overall to the Detroit Lions in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons with the Lions (2014-2017), then joined the Indianapolis Colts in free agency. His Pro Bowl season came in his first year with the Colts (2018), when he set career highs for receptions (66), receiving yards (750) and receiving touchdowns (13) with Andrew Luck as his quarterback.

Just a few years ago, Ebron was making plays like this:

Ebron has spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had just 12 catches for 84 yards and one touchdown through eight games (three starts) in 2021, then went on injured reserve with a knee injury.

During Ebron’s time in Pittsburgh, the Steelers found creative ways to get him the ball like this:

The Giants have gotten a lot of production from a different former first-round tight end with the initials E.E. over the years, but Evan Engram is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ebron could keep that tradition alive, if he and the Giants end up putting pen to paper.

Who Else Do the Giants Have at Tight End?

The Giants’ tight end room looks a lot different this year. After releasing Kyle Rudolph and letting Engram walk in free agency, they picked up a couple of veterans in Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins. RSJ and Akins have over 100 career games played (38 starts) between them, but Bellinger was projected to win the starting job before going on PUP.

Beyond those players, the Giants have just Chris Myarick and two undrafted rookies — Andre Miller (Maine) and Austin Allen (Nebraska) — rounding out their tight end depth. Myarick is a third-year pro who caught the Giants’ only touchdown in a 13-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 last season.

The relatively weak personnel at this position group might be why the Giants worked out Ebron.

When Can Bellinger Return From PUP?

Bellinger can be activated from PUP at any time before the season, but he will have to miss at least four games if he stays on PUP to start the season. His quad injury isn’t “serious,” according to Art Stapleton of The Record, who doesn’t believe the recent interest in Ebron is related to Bellinger’s injury.

“Giants do not have a ton of guaranteed money invested at tight end with RSF and Akins, so makes sense to explore options,” Stapleton wrote on Twitter. “I don’t believe checking on Ebron is a reflection on Bellinger being on PUP.”

Having Ebron and a healthy Bellinger on the roster would give the Giants a couple of intriguing options at tight end.