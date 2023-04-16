Former Jets Coach Says Giants Might Take ‘A Step Back’ Because of Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley isn’t thrilled about the prospect of playing on the franchise tag, and his dissatisfaction could prompt the New York Giants to “take a little bit of a step back” in 2023.

That’s the verdict of former New York Jets’ head coach Eric Mangini. He spoke with Trey Wingo for The 33rd Team and explained why Barkley’s absence could hurt the Giants more than other teams lacking a marquee running back.

Wingo pointed out how the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs cobbled together a running game between 2022 seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon, who is still a free agent.

Mangini responded by explaining the impact Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes has on defenses, “when you’ve got Patrick Mahomes everybody’s playing a seven-man box. So it’s a little bit easier to run because you’re actually hoping they run instead of him throwing, so you’re willing to take your chances. That makes it a little bit easier.”

While Mahomes changes the way defenses think, Mangini doesn’t believe Giants’ QB1 Daniel Jones has the same effect, “I don’t think Daniel Jones is gonna get the same amount of seven-man boxes. So you better be able to run, and run it when everybody in the world knows you’re going to run it, otherwise, you know, the Giants could take a little bit of a step back here this season.”

Mangini’s warning assumes Barkley won’t be on the field for the Giants this year. There’s been no indication of a holdout, but the Giants should still prepare for every eventuality involving their star runner.

Giants Need Saquon Barkley Insurance

Barkley’s decision to skip the start of the team’s official offseason program might not sound too many alarm bells for the Giants. Not when he took part in impromptu workouts with Jones and other teammates in Arizona, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Wouldn’t make sense from a business perspective for Saquon to sign the tender now and attend voluntary workouts. His attendance at player-led workouts in Arizona last week show that he’s still as committed as ever https://t.co/bRdZ3lmjKV — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) April 12, 2023

Duggan’s right, but the fact Barkley still hasn’t signed his franchise tag rates at least as a mild concern. Especially when the rest of the depth chart is lacking in star power.

The Giants brought Matt Breida back in free agency, while Gary Brightwell also remains on the roster. There’s room for at least one more new face, although any fresh infusion of talent would have to come from the 2023 NFL draft.

Wide receiver, cornerback and the interior of the offensive line rate as the Giants’ priorities with the 25th-overall pick. Running back may have to wait until the later rounds, where Big Blue could find a prospect like Tulane’s Tyjae Spears, who had dinner with the Giants in March, per the Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

Spears averaged 6.9 yards per carry during a 1,581-yard season in 2022, per Sports Reference. One of his best plays was this epic run against UCF, highlighted by Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy.

Tyjae Spears makes football fun pic.twitter.com/H3GYPELrmS — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 2, 2023

At 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, Spears lacks Barkley’s size and power, but he proved himself a capable workhorse at the collegiate level. If Spears struggled to do the same in the pros, greater pressure would be on Jones to deliver.

Giants Can Be Less Reliant on the Run in 2023

Mangini’s right Jones won’t scare defenses the way Mahomes can, but the Giants are still primed to be less reliant on the run in 2023. The addition of Parris Campbell in free agency improves the wide receiver corps, while trading for Pro-Bowler Darren Waller finally gives the Giants a true playmaker at tight end.

Better targets should make Jones a more prolific passer. His play was stronger during the business end of the season, and general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are gambling Jones will pick up where he left off without missing a beat.

That’s why they gave Jones a four-year contract worth $160 million, instead of handing Barkley a long-term deal. It’s a decision some players may not like, according to ex-Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi, who told the GM Shuffle Podcast, “everybody in that locker room knows the reason they won wasn’t because of Daniel Jones. He had something to do with it, but he didn’t carry the team.”

The "Disease of Me" is creeping into the Giants locker room after Jones' big deal, with Barkley and Lawrence skipping workouts. Daboll needs to snuff this out because this team is not good enough to deal with these issues. Check out #GMShuffle at https://t.co/b4sYN4CC91 pic.twitter.com/KRpOYpIhX8 — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) April 13, 2023

If Barkley does feel slighted, the Giants need to be ready to change their offense and turn to an alternative in the backfield. Or else last season’s progress will start to go the other way.