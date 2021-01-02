Evan Engram Sends Strong Message to Giants Offense

Tight end Evan Engram was just one of two New York Giants to be selected to the Pro Bowl this season, cornerback James Bradberry being the other. While drops continue to steal the headlines, the highly-enigmatic pass-catcher has put forth arguably his most prolific season to date.

When Engram takes the field on Sunday it will mark the first time that he’s played in a full 16-game season over his four-year career. The added availability has led to notable production. His 61 receptions rank third amongst all NFC tight ends and is just three off of his current career-high. He’s also in striking distance of setting a new personal best in receiving yards as he is 85 yards shy of topping his 722-yard output from his 2017 rookie campaign.

While all this is nice to see from a player that the Giants have committed to for at least another season, Engram’s inability to find the endzone, not to mention the Giants’ entire offensive unit, has proven to be a glaring shortcoming for a team hoping to extend their season past Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Cowboys.

Engram: ‘I Have the Utmost Confidence in our Offense’

Engram has scored just two touchdowns all season long (one receiving, one rushing). The Giants offense as a whole? Not much better. New York ranks second to last in the NFL in both yards per game (297.2) and points per game (17.1) this season. However, none of this appears to faze Engram, who voiced his full-blown fate in Big Blue’s offense while speaking to reporters this week.

“I have the utmost confidence in our offense,” Engram said. “I think that the past couple games and some of the outings that we’ve had definitely aren’t up to our standard. We have to be better at execution, we have to be better at communication, we have to be better at making plays, making one on one plays.”

Speaking of New York’s last few games, the Giants have scored just two touchdowns over their last three outings, combining for a grand total of 26 points since Week 14, an average of just 8.6 ppg.

“There are a lot of things that go into us as players that we haven’t been doing lately to make the offense roll. We’ve shown that we can get rolling,” he said. “We’ve shown what we can do in the run game. We’ve shown what we can do in the pass game. We just have to get back to the basics and execute on those small things that we’ve done in the past.”

Engram closed things out adding, “We have to execute as players. We have to go out and make those plays.”

Daniel Jones Shares Engram’s Confidence

Engram’s comments echo that of his quarterback, as Daniel Jones voiced similar belief in New York’s offense with reporters earlier this week.

“We’re confident as an offense,” Jones proclaimed. “We have to take advantage of our opportunities to score points, particularly when we get the ball in the red zone and move the ball down there. We’re certainly confident in our ability to do that and score points.”

The Giants will look to get out of their prolonged offensive rut on Sunday against a Dallas Cowboys defense that allows 30.0 ppg this season, which ranks third-most in the NFL.

