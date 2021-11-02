Packers Interested in Trade for Giants ‘Most Marketable Asset’: Report

Could the New York Giants supply Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers with a new weapon in the passing game? According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, a season-ending injury to starting tight end Robert Tonyan in Week 8 has the Packers scoping the tight end market ahead of the 4:00 p.m. ET trade deadline on November 2nd.

Per Vacchiano, the Packers are a “team to watch” in the Evan Engram trade market and could be the lone rumored team interested in the reigning Pro Bowler that is “willing to overpay” for his services.

Giants Being Bullish With Engram’s Trade Value

One would think with the Giants sitting at 2-6 on the season and tied for the second-worst record in the NFC, the team could be in firesale mode — especially when it comes to unloading a player like Engram. The 2017 first-round selection is currently playing on an expiring contract, has been cast aside in the Giants’ game plan and is highly unlikely to re-up with the team this coming offseason. However, despite rumors of interest mounting from other NFL clubs eyeing the maligned tight end, the Giants continue to strong-arm the market in hopes of boosting Engram’s trade price, per Vacchiano:

The Giants’ most marketable asset continues to be Evan Engram. From what I’ve been told there is a market for Engram if the Giants decide they want to trade him. The only question is how much other teams would be willing to give in return for the Giants tight end. Because I’m told also that the Giants are not just going to give him away even though his contract expires at the end of the season. And even though his future in New York is uncertain at best the Giants aren’t going to just give him away for a seventh-round pick, a sixth-round pick. They’re going to want something better than that in return. So if you get a team thats in playoff contention that thinks he can add a little to them, this is the time of year where they might say it’s worth it to give it a shot. Again, the only question is how much will a team be willing to pay — a fifth round pick, or even a fourth round pick to get a player like Engram. If that happens, the Giants could be enticed to do it. But again, they’re not just going to give him away. In order for them to trade Evan Engram, the price will have to be right.

More to come…

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!