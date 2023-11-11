Giants Urged to Replace Evan Neal With ‘Top’ Draft Prospect at His Position

Fixing the offensive line may be the single most important thing head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen can achieve for the New York Giants. Replacing right tackle Evan Neal with the top prospect at his position in the 2024 NFL draft would be a good start.

The Giants can do exactly that by using a top-five pick to select Olumuyiwa Fashanu. He’s the choice by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, who has the Giants using the fourth-overall pick on the Penn State star.

This pick can allow the Giants to transition Neal into a new position: “Fashanu is the top offensive tackle in the upcoming draft class and boasts elite size-movement skills. Drafting him to play opposite Andrew Thomas while kicking Neal inside could be the best vision for this New York offensive line.”

Making these moves would give the Giants four quality starters across the front five. They include dominant left tackle Andrew Thomas and a rookie already catching the eye over the ball this season.

Penn State Standout Can Save Giants and Evan Neal

There’s a reason Fashanu is already a popular pick for the Giants in mock drafts. He’s also the choice of ESPN’s Jordan Reid, who credits the 20-year-old with “the lower-body quickness and effortless pass set to match the movement of rushers.”

Those qualities have been in short supply along a Giants’ O-line that’s given up 49 sacks through nine games. Fashanu could be a building block for better pass protection thanks to what Reid calls “balance, poise as a pass protector, recovery strength and finishing ability.”

Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu Balance, poise as a pass protector, recovery strength and finishing ability. Promising foundation shown in only nine career starts. pic.twitter.com/A3sBKvIQIu — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) July 21, 2023

If there’s one concern, it comes from Reid also noting how Fashanu “gaining strength throughout his frame will help him develop as a run-blocker.”

Ironically, Neal could ease the burden on Fashanu having to clear rushing lanes if the ex-Alabama stud shifts inside to guard. Moving to the interior is the obvious way to make better use of Neal’s 6-foot-7, 340-pound frame.

He’s endured a torrid time trying to cope with pass-rushers off the edge, but No. 73 can move bodies in the running game. Neal showcased his power on the ground on this dominant rep against the Buffalo Bills, highlighted by ‘Stay Hot: A Sports Podcast’ co-host Theo Ash.

Completely dominant rep from Evan Neal pic.twitter.com/q8CKCYaNsS — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) October 17, 2023

Lining Neal up at guard where can down block more often could salvage the significant investment the Giants made in the seventh-overall pick from 2022.

Neal looks like a draft flop, but Schoen got one pick right this year.

Giants Already Have Core Starter at Heart of Line

Not much has gone right for a 2-7 team, but if there’s “reason for optimism” it comes from second-round pick John Michael Schmitz. He’s rated as the “most promising young building block” for these Giants by Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler.

He described how “the anchor along New York’s front five has showcased powerful hands, a stout presence in pass protection and the cerebral ability to set protections against an NFL front.”

Calling line signals and setting protection have been tough tasks for a first-year pro. Especially when Schmitz has been surrounded by an ever-changing lineup of injury hit and struggling linemen.

Fortunately, Schmitz has put his best foot forward leading the way on running plays. It’s what he did on this block, highlighted by Empire Sports Media’s Alex Wilson, of linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.

Matt Breida with a great run, but check out John Michael-Schmitz with the key block! The Giants are IN this game #NYG pic.twitter.com/w4bv3mov3r — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 22, 2023

Drafting Fashanu, keeping Thomas healthy and shifting Neal to guard can surround Schmitz with enough talent to let him develop into a mainstay. This solid quartet can also leave Schoen free to pay free-agency dollars to a competent left guard and complete a necessary overhaul of the trenches.