Ex-Giants Super Bowl Champion Sounds off About Saquon Barkley

A day before the New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley received No. 31 on the NFL “Top 100” players, Rodney Hampton sounded off on Barkley getting underpaid.

“Barkley, I feel like he should have got paid more than that,’’ Hampton told New York Post Sports+. “He’s your workhorse.’’

Barkley has 247 receptions for 1,820 yards and eight touchdowns in 60 career games. That’s in addition to his 4,249 yards rushing and 29 scores on 954 carries.

“I know [for a lot of teams] it’s a running back by committee, but a certain guy like Barkley, [Christian] McCaffrey, the other top five guys in the league, they’re special individuals, so they shouldn’t be shorted. I just hope they get it right.’’

Barkley’s production only amounted to a one-year, $10.09 million deal in lieu of the franchise tag. Barkley became the sixth-highest paid running back in the league, but numerous other backs got released over large contracts this summer.

“Right now we’re moving to a passing, fun offense, and, to me, they aren’t putting any value in running backs,’’ Hampton said. “But you still got people like Barkley and McCaffrey and other guys putting up the numbers, and also they’re catching out of the backfield. It seems that should be an extra reward for them.”

Rodney Hampton Came From a Different Era

That’s a different NFL from when Hampton played as Paul Schwartz of the New York Post pointed out. Hampton averaged 228 carries per season as he rushed for 6,897 yards and 63 touchdowns in 104 career games with the Giants between 1990 and 1997.

He played during an era that featured the likes of Emmitt Smith, Barry Sanders, Thurman Thomas in the 1990s. Both Smith and Sanders had contracts over $30 million in their careers. Thomas accumulated $23.6 million in career earnings.

“We didn’t feel like we were underpaid because as a running back we got paid pretty good at that time,’’ Hampton said. “Up front, the guys take care of you … my hat always goes off to offensive linemen, because without them I wouldn’t have had the success I had. I only know one person [who could] have success without their offensive linemen, and that’s Barry Sanders.’’

While the Giants had their fill of Sanders, many other Giants opponents featured a go-to running back in that era. The Giants also regularly faced the likes of Ricky Watters, Duce Staley, Earnest Byner, and Terry Allen in the NFC East during the 1990s.

Running backs became more expendable as the 21st Century has worn on. Teams consider running backs as past their prime in the late 20s, and the trend of going after younger talent in place of them has increased.

Saquon Barkley Keeps Focused After Deal

For now, Barkley will have to live with his current deal for 2023 while quarterback Daniel Jones begins his four-year, $160 million deal. Barkley didn’t hold out from training camp amid the pay discrepancy between the two offensive pillars.

“I like him, I like everything about him,’’ Hampton told New York Post Sports+. “He knows what to do. He’s a running back, he’s born to run. I’ll just tell him good luck and I like what he’s doing, keep it up.

“It shows a lot about Barkley coming in, showing up, wanting to be a football player and wanting to play,” Hampton added. “Trust me, he’ll get the money.’’