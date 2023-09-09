Former Giants WR Is “Sick And Tired” Of Hearing About The Cowboys

NFL Season is here and that means the trash talk is underway. Not from the current players, but from everybody else. The Giants open against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, and when you start the season against a division rival at home, in prime time, you know the stakes are high and the chatter is even higher.

Ex-NFL Quarterback Chase Daniel launched his platform this week with former Giants WR Golden Tate as his first guest. Tate did not mix words when asked about the NFC East and what he thinks of the Cowboys.

“I’m so sick and tired of hearing about the Cowboys every time I turn the TV on for the last 20 years. They are overhyped and they underdeliver every single year…So I’m done using my vocabulary on them.”

Former #Giants and #Eagles WR Golden Tate says he’s been tired of hearing the overhyped #Cowboys on TV for the last 20 years… “They are overhyped and they under deliver every single year. So I’m done even like using my vocabulary on them.” (🎥: @ChaseDaniel) pic.twitter.com/gRyxKadAgU — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 7, 2023

The Giants are asking fans to participate in a “BLUE OUT” on Sunday night, a campaign that is being spearheaded by former Giants DE Justin Tuck. Tuck appeared on WFAN Sports Radio on Friday September 8 to promote the game. Obviously the conversation turned to Tuck’s experience playing against the Dallas Cowboys over his career.

“We won the ones that mattered…We clinched our playoff run in MetLife as well in 2011 before we went off to win the Super Bowl, something the Cowboys don’t know a lot about lately”.

Dan Orlovsky and Pat McAfee choose Giants over Cowboys

The talking heads are beginning to make their picks on the seasons first “Football Friday” and two of the biggest names in NFL media have chosen the Giants over the Cowboys.

ESPN Analyst and 12-year NFL veteran Dan Orlovsky came on the Pat McAfee show Friday predicting Daniel Jones could throw for around 32 TD’s and ” get in the conversation” to become a potential Top-10 QB this season.

Both McAfee and Orlovsky then choose the Giants to beat Dallas. “It’s like a trendy pick now to do that, I thought I was going to be the anomaly” said McAfee.

"I think Daniel Jones could throw 32 TDs this year if Darren Waller stays healthy.. Their offensive line is gonna be a lot better and I think the Giants are coached as good as anybody" ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/U09yi64AKv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 8, 2023

Wink Martindale Is Ready For His Defense To Rock MetLife Stadium

The Giants have a long tradition of excellence on the defensive side of the football. From Lawrence Taylor and Harry Carson to Michael Strahan and Justin Tuck.

Over the past few years the front office has made it a priority to build up the defense. Key draft picks include DT Dexter Lawrence as the 17th pick in the 2019 draft, Xavier McKinney 36th overall in 2020 and Kayvon Thibodeaux 5th overall in 2022. Other key acquisitions have included trading for Leonard Williams and signing FA cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

In 2022 the Giants brought in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale who they think is the right guy to return this defense to its past prominence. Martindale’s defenses were among the best in the NFL in his first three years as defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens (2018-2020).

He plays a blitz heavy scheme which puts great pressure on Quarterbacks. Last season they finished 14th against the pass (214.0 yards per game), fifth in third-down and red zone defense and were tied for 12th in goal-to-goal.

This week the New York Giants twitter handle posted a quote from Martindale encouraging the fans to get the place “Rockin” Monday night.