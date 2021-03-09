Crucial Details Emerge on Leonard Williams’ Giants Future: Report

The New York Giants are expected to franchise tag defensive lineman Leonard Williams, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The belief is that the tag should be viewed as a placeholder.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants and Williams are currently working on a long-term deal as the franchise deadline approaches (Tuesday, 4 p.m. ET), although the deadline could be reportedly be pushed back a couple of days until the official salary cap number is announced. All we currently know about the 2021 cap is that it has a floor of $180 million.

With that said, unlike first-year tenders, Williams’ franchise tender isn’t reliant on the cap number, as he was tagged a season ago. Should he officially receive the tag, he would be the third player this offseason to be tagged for a second consecutive year, joining Denver Broncos star safety Justin Simmons and Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff.

Williams Set to Make $19M-Plus on Franchise Tag