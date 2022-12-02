Brian Daboll Gives Update on Giants Visit With Odell Beckham Jr.

There’s plenty of anticipation as to how free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s visit went with the New York Giants on December 1. Head coach Brian Daboll gave details on what went down.

“We had dinner with him last night,” Daboll told reporters Friday, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “It was a good visit . . . It was a good dinner … a great steak.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll says he had “a nice steak” at dinner with Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday night. His full update on Friday morning https://t.co/QogN1GyP4J pic.twitter.com/duJl9TEB2J — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 2, 2022

Daboll also said that Beckham will meet with other people in the Giants facility later on Friday, after his physical.

But that was all the ammunition the first-year head coach would give to reporters, saying that “the focus is on Washington.”

After his physical with the Giants, Beckham is scheduled to meet with the Buffalo Bills on Friday and the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

Beckham Has Love From Former Teammates

The fact that the Giants are visiting Beckham is a win for the organization. The team traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and prior to 2022, Big Blue had suffered five straight losing seasons.

Now, the Giants are a potential playoff team, sitting at 7-4. Beckham will have a chance to reunite with his first team and according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, former teammate and current Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard told reporters that Beckham will come visit at his home in the near future.

Beckham previously visited the Giants in October to see Shepard after he tore his ACL in September but didn’t meet with the Giants’ upper management at the time.

The 30-year-old Beckham is good friends with Shepard and running back Saquon Barkley. When asked on Wednesday about Beckham, Shepard said he didn’t need to do much recruiting.

“He knows we want him here,” Shepard told reporters. “He knows our relationship. He knows his relationship with (Saquon) (Barkley) and other people in this building. There is not much you need to say. … He’s got to do what is best for him.”

NFL Personnel Executive Voices Opinion on Beckham

Beckham has three Pro Bowls on his resume in nine NFL seasons. Yet, he has just 856 yards and 67 catches for 8 touchdowns in his last 21 games. He’s now coming off a torn ACL for the second time and is 30 years old.

An agent familiar with the wide receiver market told Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo that it’s unlikely New York gives the contract that Beckham wants.

“The Giants need a wide receiver, but I’m not sure they’re going to pay him what he’s looking for. Especially having no idea what he’s going to be on the field. The big first step is going to be getting back on the field, and then ramping up to show you can play a full game and take some hits. You get the rust knocked off in training camp by taking contact. Odell didn’t have that this year.”

One AFC personnel executive spoke to Lombardo and his prediction is that Beckham will end up signing with Dallas.

He’s not expecting him to light the world on fire once he’s on the field.

“If I had to guess, he could be a No. 3 and make a play or two this season, but wouldn’t think he’s able to become a go-to guy in 2022,” the executive told Lombardo. “For 2023… He may wind up playing off more reputation than substance. So, I’d say he can be a No. 2 receiver, but he’ll never be a No. 1 guy again.”