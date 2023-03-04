Giants & Daniel Jones Making ‘Progress’ On New Contract

The New York Giants have until Tue. March 7, 2023, before deciding whether they want to use the franchise tag. It’s been leaning toward going to quarterback Daniel Jones instead of Saquon Barkley, but the team would like to avoid using the tag at all costs.

In the early stages of contract negotiations, it was said to be around the $45 million mark. It was debunked before reports of it being true resurfaced. The Giants and Jones have not seen eye to eye on a number, but the tide may be shifting toward a resolution.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, he’s “heard in recent days there has been progress between Daniel Jones and the Giants. Getting something done by Tuesday doesn’t seem unreasonable.”

Have heard in recent days there has been progress between Daniel Jones and the #Giants. Getting something done by Tuesday doesn’t seem unreasonable. It sounds as if there will be a four at the front of the annual salary. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 3, 2023

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have remained committed to Jones returning to New York. According to Albert Breer, the Giants’ have offered Jones a contract “between $35 to $39 million per year.”

The franchise tag, a last resort for New York, would be around $32 million if used on a quarterback. The $39 million is above that number and would split the difference between what Jones wants and what the Giants’ are willing to spend.

Suppose both sides can agree before the Tuesday deadline, which opens up the option to tag running back Saquon Barkley, whose franchise tag would be just over $10 million, a more palatable number than $32 million. Getting a deal done with Jones and Barkley opens up the cap to sign other players and address positions of need.

Is Daniel Jones The Right Quarterback?

A factor often forgotten in this conversation is the enthusiasm of the Giants’ head coach to re-sign the quarterback. In Daboll’s first season with No. 8 at quarterback, he put him in the best position for success. Jones won his first playoff game as a starter and proved to be a quality NFL player.

According to Art Stapleton or NorthJersey.com, the “Giants would not be read to commit to Daniel Jones if Brian Daboll did not believe in him.” He continued to add, “if Daboll said, ah we can do better and I don’t see it, the Giants would find another QB.”

Giants would not be ready to commit to Daniel Jones if Brian Daboll did not believe in him. Joe Schoen would not force DJ on Daboll, and neither would ownership in this situation.

If Daboll said, ah, we can do better and I don’t see it, the Giants would find another QB. https://t.co/NMvLWyQJYt — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 3, 2023

Stapelton also notes that Daboll and Schoen have an excellent working relationship and wouldn’t force his coach into any decision. During the combine, the general manager doubled down on wanting Jones back in New York, and that wouldn’t have happened publicly without speaking to Daboll.

After years of working with the Buffalo Bills and helping build a consistent playoff contender, Schoen, and Daboll decided to come to the Giants and do the same. If they feel Jones is their franchise quarterback of the future, then that’s what’ll happen.

The price tag of over $40 million is a high price to pay and could make Jones the 9th quarterback to earn more than that number in NFL history. While the contract would be a long-term commitment to the quarterback, it should also reassure the faith in Daboll to continually improve Jones’ play and work toward a Super Bowl.