Giants May Have A Star Hidden In Their Receiving Room

The New York Giants have put together a strong wide receiver room. The position is currently headlined by Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, and Wan’Dale Robinson.

Throughout training camp and into the preseason, several other wide receivers have stood out on occasion. Whether they all make the final roster or not is still to be determined. But one young receiver has clearly made his case to be on this team.

During the Giants’ preseason victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 21st, wide receiver Alex Bachman made his presence felt. And he showed the organization what he is capable of.

Bachman recorded 11 catches for 122 yards, and two touchdowns, including the game-winning grab with less than a minute remaining.

Alex Bachman turned on the speed boost and then hit the Griddy

With a performance like this, he could be playing himself onto the roster.

At times, Bachman looked like the best player on the field. He took the most of his opportunity and was able to turn heads in the organization.

After the game, Bachman spoke on his performance and the connection that he has built with quarterback Davis Webb.

Bachman stated, “He just told me the entire week ‘Hey, you’re going to have your opportunities this week. I’ll be looking for you all week long.’ I just never imagined he was going to look for me as much as he did.”

Alex Bachman says Davis Webb told him earlier in the week he'd be looking for him in the preseason game: "We just had that look in our eyes. At the end of the game, we looked at each other like, 'Hey, man. We made it work.'"

Bachman went on to say, “We just had that look in our eyes. At the end of the game, we looked at each other like, ‘Hey, man. We made it work, and I’m really glad we did.’”

At 26 years old, and with several other pass-catchers on the roster, Bachman may not make the 53-man group. But he has made his case as to why he should.

Bachman’s Path So Far

Bachman has been in the NFL since the 2019 season. After not being drafted in 2019, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams but did not make their final roster.

After being released by the Rams, Bachman signed to the Giants practice squad during the 2019 season.

Since joining the team, Bachman has been on and off the practice squad, while playing in four total regular season games.

When stepping on the field, Bachman has primarily served as a return specialist. In his four career regular-season appearances, he has recorded five total returns.

Before making the leap to the NFL, Bachman spent four seasons at Wake Forest. He played in 32 collegiate games, recording 82 receptions for 1,162 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns.

The Other Receivers Fighting For A Spot

Outside of Bachman, two other receivers have put on notable performances throughout camp.

Both Collin Johnson and David Sills have made their cases as to why they belong on this roster.

Sills has quickly become a recognizable figure on this Giants team. He has built a solid connection with quarterback Daniel Jones, while consistently making big plays in practice.

During the team’s preseason game against the Bengals, Sills’s connection with Jones was on full display. He finished the game with five receptions for 56 yards.

Daniel Jones with a nice back shoulder to David Sills!

Throughout much of his career, Sills has primarily remained on the practice squad. But this could be the year that things change for the former West Virginia wide receiver.

Wide reciever Collin Hognson has also turned heads throghout camp.He was the star of the team’s first preseason game. Since then, he has steadily performed, making his presence felt during practice.

Daniel Jones ➡️ Collin Johnson with a really nice catch

Head coach Brian Daboll recently spoke about both Sills and Johnson. He spoke highly of both receivers, pointing to how they could very well make the final roster.

Giants HC Brian Daboll says guys like Collin Johnson & David Sills are challenging for playing time, not just a roster spot

With the depth that the Giants have at this position, the likelihood of all three of Johnson, Sills, and Bachman making the roster is slim to none. But there is a chance that whoever does not make the final roster, instead finds their way to the practice squad. Having them available later in the season could be big for this Giants team.