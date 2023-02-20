Giants QB Daniel Jones Could Be Paid ‘$45 million Per Year’

The New York Giants have to decide who the face of their franchise will be. Both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are free agents the team hopes to re-sign. However, with new reports surfacing, they might have to choose between them.

According to NFL Insider Dov Kleiman, “QB Daniel Jones wants more than New York has offered him. Possibly as much as $45 million per year, or more. A source tells Mike Florio.”

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the $45 million price tag would put Jones above Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and almost equal with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Feb. 21, 2023, is the first day that NFL franchises can start issuing the franchise tag to players slated to become free agents from the 2022 roster. If the price tag is that high, the Giants might be pressed to give Jones the franchise tag and work through a long-term contract into training camp.

Jones is a free agent this offseason because the Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option as a first-round pick. If they picked it up before the 2022 season, they would only have needed to negotiate with their quarterback after 2023.

If the No. 8 is given the franchise tag, it will be below his current asking price. The tag price projected for a quarterback is around $32.42 million. It would keep Jones around for the season unless he decides to sit out and not sign the deal. The final day an NFL player has to sign their tagged contract would be July 15, 2023.

Jones is looking to get paid as much as possible, with the free-agent market for quarterbacks expected to include names like Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo. The Giants quarterback switched agencies before free agency begins to capitalize on his market value.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Jones “was represented by CAA” and is now expected to “be joining Athletes First.”

Notable quarterbacks that Athletes first represent include Cleveland Brown’s Deshaun Watson and Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers. Watson and Rodgers have been able to negotiate lucrative contracts with their franchises.

It’ll be interesting to see the ripple effect of Jones’ contract negotiations with the Giants. If he’s given the tag, it could mean Barkley will be testing the open market and could get a better deal to sign with another team.



Is Jones Worth $45 million?

As mentioned by Connor Hughes, the $45 million would be around some of the top quarterback salaries in the NFL. In his four years as the Giants starting quarterback, Jones has one playoff win and two appearances, all coming from last season.

If playoff success is a determining factor, then Jones is closer to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has a 1-2 record with Minnesota in the postseason. His salary for the 2023 season will be $36.2 million. That’s a respectable number for what Jones is looking for.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murry is the only first-round quarterback from Jones’ 2019 draft class to get an extension. On July 21, 202, Murray signed a five-year deal for $230.5 million. That would average about $46.1 million a year.

Comparing their records as starters, Murray and Jones have similar numbers. With the Giants, Jones has gone 21-31-1, and with the Cardinals, Murray’s record is 25-31-1. Murray has better statistical numbers in his career, throwing for 24 more passing touchdowns and throwing 2,245 more yards. However, Murry is 0-1 in the playoffs, with Jones going 1-1.

Ultimately, the number will be between the Cousins and the Murray contract. Whether that’s on the franchise tag for this season or the team can work out a long-term deal, Jones should be back with the Giants for the 2023 season.