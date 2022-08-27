Giants Predicted to Land SEC Quarterback in Latest Mock Draft

The New York Giants are heading into the 2022 NFL season with Daniel Jones locked in as their starting quarterback. But many believe that this could be his final chance.

The Giants chose to not pick up Jones’s fifth-year option, meaning that he will hit free agency at the end of this season unless the two sides agree to an extension. But it will take a big year out of the former Duke quarterback for the Giants to extend him.

Throughout his first three seasons with the team, Jones has started 37 games. He holds a starting record of 12-25.

Jones has shown flashes of potential when on the field. He has thrown for 8,398 yards and 45 touchdowns. But the young quarterback has also had an issue with holding onto the ball. He has accounted for 57 turnovers, with 29 interceptions and 28 lost fumbles.

The Giants have brought in a new regime, led by head coach Brian Daboll. During his time with the Buffalo Bills, Daboll was credited with helping quarterback Josh Allen reach the levels that he played at. Now there is hope that he can do the same for Jones.

Jones has looked solid throughout training camp and into the preseason. He has made several big throws while looking to have fixed many of the problems that plagued him in the past.

But the timetable may not match up for the two sides. Jones will be on the lookout for a new contract, potentially worth big money if the Giants bring him back.

If the new staff were to add a quarterback in the draft, they would not only get to pick their guy but would also get him on a rookie deal.

Many of the teams currently in a position to make a run at the Super Bowl are led by quarterbacks on rookie deals. The Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow and the Los Angeles Chargers with Justin Herbert are two of the most notable examples.

The Giants could look at this year’s upcoming 2023 quarterback class for their QB of the future. With several elite prospects, and the Giants projected to have a top pick, they could have their pick at who will become their franchise piece.

With the college football season now underway, and the NFL season set to start in two weeks, mock drafts are starting to roll out.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid recently released his first 2023 NFL mock draft. Reid has the Giants adding an electric quarterback from the SEC.

Giants Predicted to add UF QB

Jordan Reid believes that the Giants could select University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL draft.

When discussing Richardson, Reid wrote, “GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll helped develop Josh Allen in Buffalo, and they could do the same with Richardson, a toolsy yet inexperienced passer. Evaluators will be watching Richardson closer than any other player this year, now that he is Florida’s unquestioned QB1 after rotating series in multiple games last season. With a 6-foot-4, 232-pound frame and strong arm, he has the traits to be a very high draft pick, but the sample size is just too small (66 passes and 58 rushing attempts) and the consistency isn’t quite there yet. The Giants did not pick up Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, so they will likely be in the QB market next offseason.”

Richardson is one of the more unproven quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. As Reid noted, he is fairly inexperienced but has shown flashes of elite talent.

Last season, Richardson appeared in just seven games for the Gators. He threw for 529 passing yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 401 yards and three touchdowns.

The 2022 season will be the first time that Richardson is the clear-cut QB1 for this Florida team. The potential is there for a big season, but he will need elite production to be a top pick.

The Rest of the QB Class

The 2023 quarterback class offers several notable players. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young are the two clear-cut top prospects heading into the season.

Both quarterbacks are favorites to take home the Heisman this season. They are also both looking to build on solid campaigns from the 2021 season.

Stroud finished last season throwing for 4,435 passing yards, 44 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Young’s 2021 season ended with him taking home the Heisman. He threw for 4,872 yards while racking up 50 total touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

But several other talented passers aren’t far behind. Kentucky’s Will Levis has proven to be an elite talent, often making big plays for his offense.

Stanford’s Tanner Mckee and Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall could also be in play for the Giants depending on how the season plays out.

If Daniel Jones struggles this season, and the Giants do choose to move on, they will have options at the position. They could be on the lookout for their franchise QB in this class.