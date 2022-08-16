Giants Receiver Named “Playmaker Most Likely To Blossom”

Throughout training camp and into the start of preseason, the New York Giants wide receivers have stolen the show.

During the Giant’s first preseason game against the New England Patriots on August, 11, one receiver stood out over the rest.

This same receiver stood out on several occasions throughout training camp.

Recently, Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report took a look at six “backup playmakers most likely to blossom in 2022.” The goal of the list was to highlight backups who have put on big performances throughout training camp and into the preseason.

One of the six players to make the list was New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson.

When looking at the recent performance of Johnson. Wharton wrote, “His seven-catch, 82-yard performance in his first preseason game was encouraging. After this unit was ravaged by injuries last year and saw inconsistent play from Kenny Golladay, Johnson provides a similar vertical skill set that can be an insurance policy. If Golladay again disappoints or several projected contributors miss significant time, Johnson is already proving to be a fit in Brian Daboll’s offense.”.

During the Giant’s first preseason game, Johnson put on a show. While he recorded one fumble, he also brought in seven receptions for 82 yards.

Throughout training camp, several Giants receivers were forced out of practice due to injury. In their absence, Johnson has earned a chance to make his presence felt. With this opportunity, he has done just that.

In a recent conversation with reporters, head coach Brian Daboll spoke of what he has seen from Johnson.

Daboll stated, “He’s made the most of his opportunities.” Daboll went on to say, “If he does well, he’ll get more opportunities. He’s smart, he’s got position flexibility in terms of intelligence, understanding the roster. He’s made plays, he’s done a nice job.”

For a player with Johnson’s history, these should be encouraging words to hear from his head coach. If all goes to plan, the third-year wide receiver could soon solidify his spot on this Giants roster.

Johnson’s Path Up To Now

Collin Johnson rose to prominence during four seasons at the University of Texas.

Johnson appeared in 42 collegiate games. During this stretch, he recorded 188 receptions for 2,624 yards and 15 touchdowns.

After finishing his time in college, Johnson made the jump to the NFL. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Johnson spent just one season with the Jaguars. He appeared in 14 games, totaling 18 receptions for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

Eventually, Johnson made his way to the Giants for the 2021 season. Playing time was hard to come by for the young receiver, as he appeared in just 12 games with one start. He finished last season with 11 receptions for 105 yards on 21 total targets.

Now, as he heads into the 2022 season, Johnson has looked like a different player. If can play at this caliber, he could become a big piece of this offense.

The Wide Receiver Room

The Giant’s wide receiver room is currently in an interesting position heading into the regular season. Injuries have begun to strike, and some players aren’t living up to expectations. While it’s still far too early to overreact, there could eventually be cause for concern.

When the Giants brought in Kenny Golladay, they thought he would be the elite pass-catcher that he was while with the Detroit Lions. But instead, he has still struggled to gain his footing in New York.

But within this new Giants offense, Golladay should have all the opportunities to show that he is still capable of making the big play. He rose to prominence by being a deep threat. This offense will look to utilize him in the same way.

Outside of Golladay, the Giants have put together a strong young duo in Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson. The pair have been exciting throughout training camp and both are set to be centerpieces within this offense.

Upon the return of Sterling Shepard, this could be an overall solid group. They have a blend of veterans and young players that many teams don’t have. This could keep them competitive both now and in the future.