Giants Rookie Tight End Earns Starting Job

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger has clearly turned heads within the organization. The 2022 fourth-round pick has earned the starting tight end job.

The Giants recently released their first unofficial depth chart of the season. Four rookies earned starting spots, but Bellinger may be the one turning the most heads. When the Giants selected him in the draft, many speculated about where he could fall on the team’s tight end list.

Bellinger has been a bright spot throughout training camp. After spending a short stint on the physically unable to participate list, the rookie tight end has been all systems go.

As training camp has progressed, Bellinger has separated himself from the rest of the Giants’ tight ends. His first real test will come during the pre-season.

Bellinger spent four collegiate seasons at San Diego State. He appeared in 31 games and was used primarily as a blocker within their offensive scheme.

The ball wasn’t put into Bellinger’s hands often, but when it was, he managed to make a play. He finished his collegiate career with 68 receptions for 771 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

At 6’5” and 253 pounds, Bellinger has the build of the modern linebacker. He has the sort of skill set that could make him a valuable part of this offense. With what the Giants have shown throughout training camp, this could be one of the more modern offenses in the NFL.

Many of the game’s top offenses, such as the Kansas City Chiefs or Baltimore Ravens, all utilize their tight ends heavily. Both Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews have proven to be some of the game’s best pass-catchers.

With Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka coming from the Chiefs, he could look to incorporate Bellinger in a way similar to how Kelce is used in Kansas City.

Many of the other Giants’ tight ends have struggled to make their presence felt. Bellinger is in a prime opportunity to solidify himself as the guy. Just earlier in the week, it was announced that fellow rookie tight end Andre Miller suffered a broken forearm.

Daniel Bellinger on his opportunity.

On Monday, Bellinger spoke with reporters about his time with the Giants so far. He emphasized his want to earn the trust of Daniel Jones and the offense as a whole.

Bellinger said, “I go out there and just try to do what he tells me to do and try and compete. Again, just earn trust from not just my position coach but, Daniel Jones, coach Dabs, and really just try to do what they tell me to do and earn trust from them.”

Bellinger clearly understands both the opportunity that he has and the role that he will play within this offense.

When speaking about how he will approach his role on the team, Bellinger had encouraging words.

He stated, “I’m pretty confident that I can show that and of course it’s whatever they want me to do. If they want me to go out there and catch a pass I will, if they want me to put my hand in the dirt to block, I’ll do that as well.”

This should have Giants fans encouraged as the tight end position has been a spot that has been shaky for them in recent years.

Another Rookie Pass-Catcher Earns A Starting Spot

Alongside Bellinger, another Giants rookie pass-catcher was named a starter.

Second-round selection Wan’Dale Robinson earned a starting job at wide receiver. He will be occupying the slot, as Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney occupy the outside receiving positions.

Robinson has arguably been the biggest surprise of the Giants’ training camp so far. The young pass-catcher has been electric within the offense. He has come up with several big plays and has already managed to carve out a spot for himself within the offense.

Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka clearly have big plans for Robinson as he has already been utilized heavily within their new system. If everything works out, Robinson could be in for an explosive rookie season.