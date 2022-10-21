Giants’ Saquon Barkley Sends Cryptic Tweet to Odell Beckham Jr.

Running back Saquon Barkley and former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. had an interaction on Twitter for the whole world to see on Thursday that has New York Giants fans at the edge of their seats.

The two former teammates’ conversation took a turn when Beckham Jr. replied to Barkley, saying “ U feeel me!!! Lol hey teamate.”

Barkley then responded to Beckham, tweeting, “Ain’t nothing better than a family reunion!!”

The Twitter exchange then ended with Beckham expressing his love for the 2018 first-round pick, writing, “Bahh bahhh baaabarhque!! Keeep doin ya damn things. Yo ppl proud of ya perseverance! One of the greatest to lace them cleats. U kno we pray over u daily! Keep leadin! See u sooon”

There’s been speculation as to where Beckham will sign during the season. Beckham is not expected to return from his ACL recovery until around Thanksgiving, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Toss away the fact that the Giants have just $3 million left in cap space, there’s a logic behind the fact New York could be interested in Beckham. The Giants have no receivers over 200 receiving yards and have gotten zilch from 2021 first-round receiver Kadarius Toney and $72 million Kenny Golladay.

Big Blue is also 5-1 and Beckham has made it known he wants to play for a contender.

Could both sides reunite? That’s where it gets tricky.

Going Over Giants Rumors Concerning Beckham

The Giants world was in a frenzy when CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on October 3 that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in the Giants’ team facility.

Following Anderson’s report, a person with knowledge of the visit confirmed to Heavy Sports NFL insider Matt Lombardo that Beckham’s appearance was not a formal visit arranged by the team, nor did the star wideout meet with head coach Brian Daboll or general manager Joe Schoen.

Rather, Beckham visited a friend at the team’s facility, as well as checked in on former teammate Sterling Shepard, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3.

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked about the rumors linking Beckham to the Giants and didn’t confirm nor deny interest in the free-agent receiver.

“We’re always trying to improve our roster in any way that we can,” Daboll said on October 7, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Barkley had a phone call with Beckham after their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and he believes the wideout can contribute.

“I actually just got off the phone with him last night, talking about Shep. Odell, he’s a different cat — special, special player…I know that he’s doing everything he can in his rehab to come back even better, and you never know, maybe one day we’ll be back on the same team,” Barkley said, via TikTok.