Ex-Giant Golden Tate Looking to Join Forces With Nemesis

After a tumultuous season that included both a demotion and a suspension for Golden Tate, the New York Giants chose to wipe their hands clean of the veteran wideout this offseason. Tate was a part of a two-man roster cut in early March alongside linebacker David Mayo.

While the Giants have clearly moved on — and up — from Tate, acquiring the likes of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, the 32-year-old is still in search of employment nearly four months after his release.

Coming off his least productive campaign since 2011, Tate would welcome some familiarity to help re-boost his production — even if that means potentially joining forces with a personal rival.

Rams Headline Tate’s 3-Team Wishlist

Last year, the former Giant exchanged postgame punches with Rams superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who dumped Tate’s pregnant sister, Breanna, in 2019. However, with NFL training camp kicking off next month, it appears as if Tate is ready to let bygones be bygones — that is, if it means he once again gets the opportunity to catch passes from Matthew Stafford.

Tate recently joined Sirius XM NFL radio where he disclosed his three preferred landing spots, two of which happen to have offenses headed by quarterbacks that Tate has previous ties to.

“I would love to go back home to Tennessee,” Tate proclaimed. “[Indianapolis], over with Carson Wentz. Obviously, the [Los Angeles] Rams would be fantastic with [Matthew] Stafford. I had my best years with Stafford. I really like the entire NFC West, to be honest.”

While he may have captured his lone Super Bowl ring as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, it was playing alongside Stafford in Detroit where Tate truly flourished. The Notre Dame product hauled in 90-plus receptions in all four of his full seasons with the Lions, topping 1,000 yards receiving in three. Detroit opted to deal Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles at the trade deadline in 2018. Playing alongside Wentz, Tate recorded 37 receptions for 342 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games (including playoffs).

That offseason, Giants GM Dave Gettleman handed Tate a four-year, $37.5 million contract, a deal perceived by many to be one of the worst decisions of his Giants tenure.

Tate-Ramsey Bad Blood

Per USA Today, Ramsey “publicly acknowledged dumping Tate’s pregnant sister, in a since-deleted Instagram post.” Ramsey, who had already fathered a child with Breanna, left Tate’s sister for Monica Giavanna, a dancer based out of Las Vegas.

In a conversation with the New York Post in October of 2019, Tate stated “I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s [Ramsey] shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it.”

When a Twitter user later insinuated that Tate should have words with Ramsey, the wideout responded “He know he gonna have to see me.”

In Week 4 of this past season, Ramsey did in fact see Tate — and let’s just say it likely didn’t go the way Tate had planned.