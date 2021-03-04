Golden Tate Sends Strong Message to Giants Following Release

While the New York Giants made the release of wide receiver Golden Tate official on Thursday, news of the two parties going their separate ways emerged a day prior. Upon the initial news surfacing, the now-free agent wideout took to Twitter to say his goodbyes to Giants Nation.

Despite an elongated history of former players being miffed with Dave Gettleman‘s handling of veteran roster cuts, as well as a rocky final year in New York from Tate’s perspective, the veteran pass-catcher offered up nothing but praise for the organization, his teammates and the Giants fanbase in a classy sendoff.

I appreciate the conversations and professionalism the Giants management showed me earlier today. Always a class act organization from start to finish. Your respect means the world to me and my family. To my teammates, I’ll value each and every relationship I’ve built over the last two seasons forever. Such a fun, gritty group of dudes to be around. Y’all go own the NFC East (unless I’m in the division). To Giants fans, man did I have fun playing for y’all. Won a Super Bowl at MetLife, and you guys only added to those great memories. Business is business. I’m excited to help my next team and go get another ring. God is good. I trust his plan I’m thankful to be healthy and eager to see where he’ll take my family and I. Looking forward to next season. Leggo! Thank you, NYC!

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Tate’s Whirlwind Tenure in New York

Tate, 32, initially signed with the Giants in 2019 as a way to help counteract the loss of production from dealing Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns. While the former second-round pick may have not lived up to his $23 million guaranteed contract – especially in 2020 – he had his moments.

Over his two-year stint in East Rutherford, Tate appeared in 23 games with 14 starts. His 84 receptions and 1,064 receiving yards over that span ranked third amongst all Giants receivers. Furthermore, his eight touchdown receptions were second to only Darius Slayton’s 11.