Former Giants WR Puts Super Bowl XLVI Ring Up For Sale [LOOK]

Former New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks is selling his Super Bowl XLVI ring.

Nicks’ ring is available at Heritage Auctions. The current bid is a whopping $29,000, and the auction ends in three days. Below are some photographs of the ring, via HA.com.

Here’s an excerpt of the ring’s description, via HA.com:

The ring was issued to our consignor, the Giants' first-round selection in the 2009 NFL Draft, wide receiver Hakeem Nicks. Nicks led all receivers in Super Bowl XLVI with 109 yards on ten catches. A mine's worth of diamonds and blue sapphires coat the face which features the team logo "NY" and four miniature Lombardi Trophies to represent the franchise tally. "New York Giants 2011 World Champions" stands in block lettering at the perimeter. Left shank reports the original owner's surname and jersey number, another team logo and the franchise's years of Championship glory. The list of championship seasons is completed on the right shank beneath another team logo, the Lombardi Trophy in miniature, and the final score of the game. Interior band bears the text, "All In" and "Finish," as well as "T&C AU .585" stamping, indicating fourteen karat gold construction by famed jeweler Tiffany & Co. The massive size fifteen (15) ring weighs ninety-five grams (95 g.) and presents with moderate wear in original (slightly damaged) wooden display cade. Just the second example of this ring that Heritage has had the privilege to present. Letter of provenance from Hakeem Nicks.

This auction has the potential to go through the roof. The guide value/estimate at Heritage Auctions is $80,000 and up.

Nicks joined the Giants two years after their victory in Super Bowl XLII, so this is his only Super Bowl ring.

Hakeem Nicks’ Role in Giants’ Super Bowl XLVI Run

Nicks enjoyed his best professional season in 2011. After racking up a career-high 1,192 receiving yards during the regular season, he ascended to another level in the playoffs. Below are Nicks’ game logs for the 2011 postseason.

NFC Wild Card Round, vs. Atlanta Falcons: 6 rec., 115 yards, 2 TD

6 rec., 115 yards, 2 TD NFC Divisional Round, vs. Green Bay Packers: 7 rec., 165 yards, 2 TD

7 rec., 165 yards, 2 TD NFC Championship, vs. San Francisco 49ers: 5 rec., 55 yards

5 rec., 55 yards Super Bowl XLVI, vs. New England Patriots: 10 rec., 109 yards

That’s a total of 444 yards and four touchdowns on 28 receptions. That yardage number ranks third all time for a single postseason, behind only Larry Fitzgerald (546 yards with the Arizona Cardinals in 2008) and Cooper Kupp (478 yards with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021).

Nicks’ biggest individual moment during the 2011 Super Bowl run came against the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round, when he made this Hail Mary touchdown catch before halftime.

OTD Eli Manning and Hakeem Nicks answered playoff prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fr3zfLNzNB — New York Giants (@Giants) January 15, 2021

Nicks had his busiest day in terms of receptions during the Super Bowl. Two of his 10 grabs came on the game-winning drive, including a 12-yard reception that helped the Giants convert a 3rd-and-2 when they were still backed up deep in their own territory.

Hakeem Nicks’ Overall Legacy With the Giants

Hakeem Nicks was irreplaceable during the 2011 postseason, but he never replicated the level of dominance he experienced during that four-game stretch. After that Super Bowl run, the North Carolina product never had another 1,000-yard season.

Nicks left the Giants in free agency following a disappointing 2013 season in which he caught zero touchdown passes (15 games played). He spent one year with the Indianapolis Colts before returning to New York late in the 2015 season and finishing his career with the Giants.

Nicks ranks 11th all-time in franchise history for receptions (318), ninth for yards (4,676) and 13th for touchdowns (27).