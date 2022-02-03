Giants Hiring Former Eagles QB as New Offensive Coordinator: Report

Brian Daboll and the New York Giants were forced to go back to the drawing board when Ken Dorsey opted to take a promotion in Buffalo to serve as the Bills’ new offensive coordinator. A long-time quarterback coach in both Orchard Park and Carolina, Dorsey was believed to be Daboll’s top choice to join him in East Rutherford. However, two days after, it looks as if the Giants have found their new man for the gig.

On February 3, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that “the Giants are expected to hire Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka as their offensive coordinator.” The deal is not yet finalized but is not expected to hit any roadblocks.

Kafka has served as Patrick Mahomes’ position coach for each of the Chiefs star’s four seasons as a starter in Kansas City. He also boasts a professional resume as a quarterback himself. Kafka spent six years in the NFL as a backup signal-caller and was a fourth-round selection of the Giants’ NFC East Rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, back in 2010.

More to come…

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!