Major Signing Could Set Off Big Giants Trade

The New York Giants have been rumored for some time to be actively shopping corner back James Bradberry, as Pat Williams of the New York Daily News reported on March 27th. Williams specifically pointed out the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, and Houston Texans as likely trade partners. Now, however, the trade could be fast-tracked, as Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media reports. According to Rosenblatt, the club is hoping that Stephon Gilmore’s signing with the Colts will ignite trade talks for the aforementioned Bradberry.

The 28-year-old former Pro Bowler has been seen as a trade target for some time now, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, who said the team viewed Bradberry’s contract as “untenable”. With Gilmore’s arrival in Indianapolis, that would seem to knock them out of trade possibilities, leaving the Chiefs and Texans as likely partners.

The Chiefs would seem to be in a more active position, as they’re currently a championship contender following four consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances and a Super Bowl title in the last four seasons. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, talks between the two parties have been ongoing. Another report from Wilson stated Kansas City was in on Stephon Gilmore, making it all the more likely they’ll zero in on Bradberry and attempt to secure a move soon.

Giants Could Secure Bradberry’s Replacement Soon

Giants owner John Mara openly admitted not feeling great about the prospects of losing Bradberry, telling reporters on March 27th “It would hurt because he’s been a very good player and he has been the consummate professional for us. But the cap situation is what it is, so we’d have to consider all options.”

According to Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus, however, they could find a clear replacement for Bradberry in the draft if they decide to select cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner out of Cincinnati. Treash went on to call Gardner a “perfect it” with New York, additionally emphasizing how smooth his transition into the pros would be with the Giants. Gardner, 22, was a decorated cornerback in college, earning All-American honors for the 2021 season.

Where Gardner is projected to go at the moment appears to be anyone’s guess, as multiple draft experts have him landing in numerous spots inside the top 10 picks. The latest mock draft from Mel Kiper of ESPN has him going second to Detroit, while NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has him landing at four with the Jets and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler sees him landing fifth with the Giants.

Cap Issues Continue to Dominate Offseason

The salary cap issues that have befallen the Giants are well documented by now, as Peter King of NBC Sports reported team general manager Joe Schoen aims to shed $40 million from the salary cap. This has become the primary reason for Bradberry’s seemingly-impending departure and why Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media pondered whether he would potentially have to be cut if a trade isn’t reached, calling it a “last resort”.

Ultimately, Schoen could spin this into a positive if he manages to acquire something significant in exchange for Bradberry and winds up selecting Gardner in the draft. This is where the Giants are presently, and the team will have to pick up small victories wherever they can. For now, however, Bradberry’s market could be heating up quickly as the draft inches closer and the cornerback market dissipates.