NFL Insider Has Giants Taking Wide Receiver At No. 7

T

he New York Giants could be altering their draft plans according to one of the NFL Network’s top insiders. Appearing on Mock Draft Live, Daniel Jeremiah predicted the club would select wide receiver Garrett Wilson with their second of two first-round picks scheduled for this year’s draft, which begins in three days. Speaking of the propsed pick, Jeremiah said, “If you want to evaluate Daniel Jones, you’ve got him a little help up front. Now you get him, in my opinion, the best wide receiver in this draft class, Garrett Wilson, who can do everything. He can play inside, he can play outside, he’s outstanding after the catch, the body control with the ball in the air. Second to none in this class.”

Wilson, 21, spent three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, amassing 2,213 yards on 143 receptions. He scored 23 touchdowns in his three seasons, but his final year was the most impressive, with 12 touchdowns scored on 1,058 receiving yards. He was a First Team All-Big Ten selection in 2020 and Second Team All-Big Ten in 2021. In his breakdown of best prospects by position, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks ranked Wilson third in his wide receivers rankings. Of the prospect, Brooks said “Wilson is a polished playmaker with A+ route-running ability and ball skills. The Ohio State product could thrive as a WR1 or WR2 in an offense that emphasizes skilled route runners on the perimeter.”

The Giants had long been prognosticated to go for offensive linemen or defensive help with their first round picks, which are at fifth and seventh. So what has changed in the past couple of days?

Giants Wide Receivers Room in Peril

The change in mock draft predictions for the Giants is surely attributed to the events of the past week. Much fanfare was made of Kadarius Toney’s absence from voluntary minicamp , which seemingly got him off on the wrong foot with first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Toney’s decision garnered reactions from fans, a current teammate and a former Giants receiver. The controversy reached a new level when Pat Leonard of the NY Daily news reported the team had reached the point of shopping the 23-year-old and making calls to evauluate his trade value. While reports later altered, with Ralph Vacchiano of SNY stating the Giants were more “listening than shopping”, the message was clear. Toney’s tumultuous time with the club was on alert.

Another receiver could be on the trade block as well according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Duggan reported fourth-year receiver Darius Slayton was being shopped as well, with his salary and the Giants’ cap situation being the primary reason.

Latest Mock Draft Has More Offensive Help

Aside from the drafting of Garrett Wilson, Daniel Jeremiah envisioned more help on the offense for the Giants. With the fifth pick, Jeremiah predicted the drafting of tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu. Ekwonu, 21, was voted a Unanimous All-American in 2021 and was the recipient of the ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy, awarded to the conference’s best blocker each season. Considering the issues the team had protecting Daniel Jones last season, the NC State product would appear to be a solid selection and ideal fit.