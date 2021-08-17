Giants Trade 2020 Starter to Super Bowl Contender: Report

The New York Giants continue to wheel and deal their way through the summer. Less than 24 hours after acquiring cornerback Keion Crossen in a trade with the Houston Texans, a fellow Giants defensive back has been shipped out of town.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan has reported that Isaac Yiadom has been traded to the Green Bay Packers. The compensation for cornerback’s services has yet to be revealed.

Yiadom, 25, was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2018. The Giants acquired him in a trade with Denver in early September of last year in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round draft pick. The Boston College product went on to appear in all 16 games (10 starts) during his lone season in East Rutherford, including starting eight of the team’s final nine games to close out the year.

Yiadom Struggled to Cement Himself in NY’s Budding Secondary

The Giants’ initial answer to the failed Corey Ballentine experiment opposite Pro Bowler James Bradberry, Yiadom logged a total of 633 defensive snaps (58%) in 2020 — fifth-most among all Big Blue defensive backs. After early-season struggles, Yiadom seeded the starting No. 2 cornerback job to Ryan Lewis, drawing just 15 defensive snaps from Week 4 through Week 7. However, a hamstring injury would abruptly end Lewis’ season by late October, leading to Yiadom once again staking claim to the gig.

Overall, the Virginia native left much to be desired. The clear weak spot on the backend of an otherwise impressive defensive unit for Big Blue, Yiadom allowed a 61.7% completion percentage when targeted and netted a 56.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade. He was even worse in man coverage, where the 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pound defender graded out as the 104th ranked cornerback among 137 qualifiers at the position with a 38.8 man coverage grade.

As Packers analyst Daire Carragher highlighted, the numbers don’t get much better from there for the newest member of Green Bay’s secondary.

Packers trade for Isaac Yiadom. – Has only one game with a PFF grade above 70 in his career

– 126.4 passer rating allowed last year which was 4th worst CB in the NFL Not much reason for optimism but Packers are still so thin at the position. — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) August 17, 2021

If anything, Yiadom’s saving grace was his willingness to get his nose dirty in the run game, collecting 46 tackles (29 solo) — although we’d be remiss not to acknowledge that a decent chunk of that production did come from receivers catching passes in front of him. He also finished the year with one quarterback hit, one forced fumble and five passes defended.

In reality, while Yiadom failed to prove himself as the answer opposite Bradberry, the Giants got their money’s worth on a one-year flyer, getting 10 starts from what essentially equated to a seventh-round selection.

