Giants Trade for Cardinals Top-10 Pick to Fill Position of Need: Report

The New York Giants knew they needed an inside linebacker, so general manager Joe Schoen is sending a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Arizona Cardinals for Isaiah Simmons.

This deal was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday, August 24.

Trade: Isaiah Simmons is being traded from the Cardinals to the NY Giants for a seventh-round pick in 2024, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2023

Schefter also added a note about how Simmons, who was the eighth player drafted in 2020, being in the last year of his contract is “why Arizona was willing to trade him to the Giants for a seventh-round pick.”

The low-cost deal solves what was shaping up to be a tricky problem for the Giants. Big-busk free-agent acquisition Bobby Okereke is pencilled in as the starting ‘Mike’ linebacker on defense, but Jarrad Davis undergoing season-ending knee surgery in July had created a void at the other spot.

Simmons could solve the problem, provided he finally settles on one position. Either way, his versatility increases the options for Giants’ defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale.

This article will be updated.