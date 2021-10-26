Giants Place Potential Trade Chip on I.R.

As the New York Giants continue to get hit hard by the injury bug this season, they will now be forced to trudge on without one of their key defenders for at least the next three games.

Defensive captain and strong safety Jabrill Peppers suffered both ankle and knee injuries in Sunday’s 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers on October 24. As a result, the Giants placed Peppers on injured reserve, per the NFL’s October 26 transaction wire.

Peppers suffered these injuries on a second-half punt return and was ruled out for the remainder of the afternoon. And on Monday, Giants head coach Joe Judge revealed to reporters that Peppers will see a doctor for further evaluation.

Prior to going down with multiple ailments, Peppers recorded a sack of quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 7. The fifth-year safety has 30 total tackles, one sack and four quarterback hits in six games this season, but his snaps have decreased (58% on defense in 2021) in his contract-year.

Peppers’ name has also been floated as a potential trade chip for the Giants at the deadline due to his expiring contract. But with this date rapidly approaching on November 2, his trade value just took a massive hit since he was placed on I.R.

Peppers already missed the Giants’ Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on October 10 due to a hamstring issue. Now, he will be sidelined for at least three games.

Next Man Up

As has been the case all season, the Giants will have to rely on the next man up with Peppers out. But instead of filling one hole, they will be forced to replace two separate positions.

Peppers was serving as the third-safety on defense, alongside Logan Ryan and Xavier McKinney.

He is also the Giants’ main punt returner, but with C.J. Board on injured reserve, this may leave second-year cornerback Darnay Holmes to take Peppers’ place receiving punts.

In six games, Peppers has accumulated nine returns for 64 yards. He is averaging 7.1 yards per return and his longest run back was for 19 yards.

As for the third safety role, Julian Love can step in for Peppers at this spot. Love is in his third NFL season and has seen his snaps diminished as well.

Love has not played more than 69% of defensive snaps this season, which came in Weeks 4 and 5 when Peppers was dealing with his hamstring injury.

Love has 17 total tackles, two passes defensed and one quarterback hit across seven games this year.

Rookie on the Rise

Although the Giants’ pass rush has struggled immensely this season, one bright spot of this unit has been rookie Azeez Ojulari.

Ojulari had a monstrous game in Week 7, recording 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and three tackles for a loss in the Giants’ victory over the Panthers on Sunday. As a result, he is now a finalist for Pepsi’s Rookie of the Week honors.

The Giants selected Ojulari as the No. 50 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. And so far, this choice has paid dividends, as the 21-year-old has 5.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, five tackles for a loss and 21 total tackles across seven games (four starts).