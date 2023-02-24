Giants Urged to Sign ‘Most Well-Rounded’ Free Agent at His Position

Daniel Jones can sign a long-term contract, but he won’t take the next step as a quarterback unless the New York Giants also equip him with a go-to wide receiver.

Fortunately, one free agent fits the bill perfectly, according to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. He identified Jakobi Meyers as “probably the most well-rounded wideout available” in 2023 NFL free agency, even though the 26-year-old “doesn’t scream superstar.”

Benjamin noted how Meyers, who led the New England Patriots in receiving yards in 2022, is “capable of winning on the margins both inside and outside.” Meyers is a receiver a quarterback can depend on, and Benjamin believes “reliability is precisely what (Giants head coach) Brian Daboll should be looking for at the position.”

Unheralded Performer Perfect for Giants

Meyers has never topped 866 yards receiving in a season during his career, but there isn’t a better fit on the market for the Giants. The four-year pro is a physical receiver who fits the blue-collar nature of the team general manager Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are building.

Daboll would appreciate Meyers’ willingness to work the middle of the field, take tough hits and still hang onto the football. He showed off those qualities for this clutch grab against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, highlighted by NESN’s Zack Cox:

I like how the Patriots freed up Jakobi Meyers on the first third down of the PIT game. Motioned him to the outside of trips, then had him slant straight back over the middle. Wide open, easy throw, strong finish, first down. Nice design. pic.twitter.com/EtbAv6Ti4B — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 21, 2022

The Pats trust Meyers to work between the numbers because he can break tackles and make yards after the catch. Meyers averaged 3.5 yards after catch per reception, according to Pro Football Reference.

As good as he is inside the hashmarks, it wouldn’t be fair to pigeon-hole Meyers as merely an intermediate receiver. He also averaged at least 12 yards per catch for the third time in his career.

Meyers can beat coverage deep, the way he did from 30 yards against the Chicago Bears in Week 7:

At 6’2″ and 200 pounds, Meyers would give Jones a big, sure-handed target who can make contested catches at two levels of the field. He’d also bring a more physical edge to an already powerful running game.

Blocking has never been a problem for Meyers, who caught the eye with this crack-back block on J.J. Watt back in 2020:

Jakobi Meyers block on JJ Watt… 😳 pic.twitter.com/HPmc7W1mln — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) November 22, 2020

A wide receiver who can flatten defensive ends and linebackers along the line of scrimmage is an asset in any rushing attack. Saquon Barkley would surely appreciate the presence of Meyers, who has helped knock open lanes for Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson with the Patriots.

Like Jones, Barkley is also a free agent, but it’s the former who would benefit more from the arrival of Meyers.

Daniel Jones Needs Reliable Weapon

Barkley is a candidate for the franchise tag, but given how quarterbacks are valued above running backs, the Giants would surely prefer to secure Jones’ future for the long haul. Doing so may require “between like $35 and $38 million,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan:

Assuming the Giants make a deal in this range happen, they’ll be betting on Jones building on what was a career year. His progress will depend on the targets at his disposal.

Meyers represents an upgrade because he offers Jones something different. The Giants relied on slight, speedy wideouts in 2022, with 5’9″, 185-pounder Richie James tying Barkley for the team lead with 57 receptions. James is a free agent, but 5’8″ Wan’Dale Robinson will be in the mix once the returns from a torn ACL.

What Jones needs is a bigger body to work coverage in one-on-one situations. The Giants at least took a step in the right direction by re-signing 6’3″, 201-pounder Isaiah Hodgins.

Putting Hodgins with Meyers is the next logical step. Especially since the latter has a market value projected by Spotrac.com to be $12.5 million per season.

It’s a number Schoen should find a way to accommodate alongside Jones’ next deal. One would be no good without the other.