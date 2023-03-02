Giants Named Good Fit for 3-Time All-Pro Set for Trade

The futures of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are the New York Giants’ focus this offseason, but that shouldn’t prevent general manager Joe Schoen from retooling other areas of the roster. Especially if it means adding a three-time All-Pro who remains one of the NFL’s elite players at his position.

Jalen Ramsey is set to be traded by the Los Angeles Rams, according to recent rumors, and the Giants should “go after” the “stud cover man,” per NFL.com’s Adam Schein. He believes premier cornerback Ramsey “would go over brilliantly in New York.”

Specifically, Schein thinks Ramsey is a perfect fit for the attacking schemes favored by Giants’ defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale. Ramsey possesses qualities Martindale would unleash in creative ways, but the Super Bowl winner’s bumper contract for 2023 may prove prohibitive for the Giants while they try and re-sign Jones and Barkley.

6-Time Pro-Bowler Tailor-Made for Giants’ Defense

Martindale’s creds as a connoisseur of bringing the heat are well-established. His blitz-heavy system is tailor-made for Ramsey, who blitzed 21 times and logged two sacks last season, per Pro Football Reference, including against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5:

No team in the NFL blitzed at a higher rate than the Giants last season. Martindale brought pressure from everywhere, using multiple players, including cornerbacks.

Corner Nick McCloud recorded 1.5 sacks against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, with this solo takedown highlighted by Talkin’ Giants:

Ramsey would be a menace executing play designs like this. He’d also give the Giants a true shutdown corner to pair with Adoree’ Jackson.

Although he was far from his best in 2022, Ramsey still only allowed 62.6 percent of passes thrown against him to be completed. He also broke up 18 passes.

Ramsey’s a playmaker who is still only 28. He’d be an asset for the Giants on multiple levels, but making room for his contract won’t be easy.

Super Bowl Winner Carries Hefty Cap Figure in Trade

The Rams know what they have in the defensive back who helped them win Super Bowl LVI, so they’ve paid Ramsey accordingly. He’s set to earn $17 million in base salary this year, per Spotrac.com, as part of a cap hit accounting for $25.2 million.

Those hefty figures are why the Rams have already “had trade talks” about Ramsey, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who also reported “it is very likely Ramsey is traded in the coming weeks.”

.@TomPelissero discusses the trade talks the Rams have been having about the six-time Pro Bowler CB Jalen Ramsey. (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/JMdiCN1IsD — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 25, 2023

For his part, Ramsey called for quiet from the rumor mill, although he hardly silenced those same trade whispers:

Don’t speak for me or my agent please lol… y’all have fun with y’all opinions, I’m cool with that. It’s entertaining really, but don’t act like you speaking facts about something only few know about. Things will get addressed when we feel like it (if we ever do 😂) God bless 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 2, 2023

If Ramsey is available, finding space for his contract would be a daunting task for the Giants. Schoen is focused on sealing the return of quarterback Jones, something that could cost $32.4 million if the Giants have to use the franchise tag.

Then there’s Barkley, one of the league’s marquee running backs, who is also set to enter free agency. Schoen has until Tuesday, March 7 to decide who gets the tag and who will be offered lengthier terms.

It’s not an easy call, even when the Giants have $43,151,832 worth of funds under the cap. The number will increase once wide receiver Kenny Golladay is released when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post: “The move will save the Giants $6.7 million on the 2023 salary cap.”

If that cash puts the Giants in with a chance to acquire Ramsey, it’s a trade Schoen should explore. Ramsey’s a bluechip defender who would elevate Martindale’s secondary, while also turning a burgeoning pass-rush led by edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and nose tackle Dexter Lawrence into something special.