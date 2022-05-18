James Bradberry Will Get More Money From Giants Than Eagles in 2022

When veteran cornerback James Bradberry suits up for the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants will literally and figuratively be paying the price.

Not only will Bradberry make New York’s division rival a little stingier on defense, the Giants will owe Bradberry more money in the form of a dead cap hit than the Eagles will pay him in regular salary for the 2022 NFL season. Bradberry’s dead cap hit with the Giants is $11.7 million (per Spotrac), while the Eagles will pay him a maximum of $10 million for one season (per Adam Schefter of ESPN).

Credit to Warren Sharp of SharpFootballAnalysis.com for making the initial observation:

the Giants have a larger dead cap hit ($11.7M) to have James Bradberry play for the Eagles than the Eagles are actually paying him ($10M) thanks for all you did Dave Gettleman https://t.co/FiyHULUw2S — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 18, 2022

Bradberry’s dead cap hit is the result of a three-year, $45 million deal that didn’t fully work out. Although he was a Pro Bowler in his first season with the Giants, Bradberry’s performance took a step back in 2021. Originally signed by former general manager Dave Gettleman, Bradberry was recently released by the new regime under GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll as part of a cost-cutting measure that saved the Giants roughly $10 million against the salary cap.

The Giants did try to trade Bradberry but ultimately had to release him after failing to find a trade partner that was willing to absorb his contract. To make matters worse for New York, Sharp points out that the Eagles could end up receiving a compensatory draft pick for Bradberry if they decide to let him walk in free agency after the season.

reminder: if James Bradberry leaves the Eagles in free agency after his one-year deal is up, Philly gets a comp pick for free the Giants gave Bradberry a 3-yr, $43.5M deal in 2020 the Eagles get him for $10M for one year and a comp pick if he leaves after this year — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 18, 2022

These are painful numbers to accept for the Giants, but it’s all part of a clean-up effort after the mess left behind by Gettleman. The Giants will pay out over $31.2 million in dead salary cap hits to players no longer on the team in 2022 (roughly 15 percent of the total salary cap).

Here’s a full list of New York’s dead salary cap hits, courtesy of Spotrac:

As you can see, Bradberry is one of five players no longer on the Giants with a dead salary cap hit of at least $1,000,000. The others are defensive back Logan Ryan ($11.45 million), offensive tackle Nate Solder ($4 million), tight end Kyle Rudolph ($2.4 million) and running back Devontae Booker ($1 million).

The Good News About the Giants’ Salary Cap

O.K., that was a lot of bad news. But there is some good news for the Giants regarding the salary cap. Pro Football Focus just released its 2022 Cap Health Rankings, and the Giants ranked fourth in the NFL behind only the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

Here’s the full ranking, courtesy of Pro Football Focus Salary Cap Analyst Brad Spielberger:

First edition of the 2022 Cap Health Rankings, with a handful of updates from prior versions: 1. Now using weighted averages for each category

2. Roster quality matters more pic.twitter.com/wAyqEoJDsw — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) May 17, 2022

The Washington Commanders (ranked fifth) are the only other team in the NFC East that ranks in the top half of the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys rank 25th and the Eagles rank 31st, in front of just the New Orleans Saints.

A Little Inspiration for the Future

If the PFF Cap Health Rankings weren’t enough to lift your spirits, here’s a 2018 highlight of wide receiver Kenny Golladay (then with the Detroit Lions) torching Bradberry (then with the Carolina Panthers) for a game-winning touchdown.

Golladay finished this game with eight catches for 113 yards, including the game-winning touchdown catch, with Bradberry primarily in coverage. Assuming both players stay healthy this season, we’ll see this matchup when the Giants and Eagles meet in Week 14 (home) and again for the rematch in Week 18 (road).