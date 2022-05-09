NFC East Rival Named Top Landing Spot for James Bradberry

Veteran cornerback James Bradberry was officially released by the New York Giants on Monday, but he may not be leaving the NFC East.

The Giants made the roster move official by announcing Bradberry’s release on Twitter.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

We have released CB James Bradberry Details: https://t.co/2F2F94V4rs pic.twitter.com/UBpOhJ5wgS — New York Giants (@Giants) May 9, 2022

Shortly after that news broke, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports identified seven logical landing spots for Bradberry and named the rival Washington Commanders as the No. 1 team most likely to sign him for the 2022 season.

“All the dots connect,” Benjamin wrote. “Coach Ron Rivera was running the show in Carolina when the Panthers drafted him back in 2016, and his departure coincided with Bradberry’s. Plenty of other ex-Rivera staffers now reside in D.C., including Bradberry’s former secondary assistant Richard Rodgers.”

Washington would be a comfortable landing spot for Bradberry, due to his existing relationship with Rivera, but if he only craves revenge against they Giants he may also consider signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. They are the fifth most likely landing spot, according to Benjamin.

“With stopgap Steven Nelson gone, Bradberry could be an even better plug-and-play outside starter opposite Darius Slay, giving youngsters like Zech McPhearson more time to grow,” Benjamin wrote for CBS Sports. “On a short-term deal, he’d get the chance to rebuild his market while playing the Giants twice a year.”

The Eagles seem to be a popular pick among NFL analysts trying to forecast where Bradberry will play next. Here’s a sampling from Matt Lombardo of Fansided, Elliott Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com and Zach Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media.

I’d expect several potential contenders to be in on James Bradberry as a free agent; #Raiders, #Eagles, and #Seahawks seem ideal fits. https://t.co/Skeqt5385A — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) May 9, 2022

The #Eagles should absolutely sign James Bradberry 1) Fills a need

2) Gives them elite group of CBs

3) He can be CB1 if needed

4) Is familiar with NFC East WRs Give him $10m, stretch it out and make the secondary a strength Easy decision https://t.co/fF99uRZ3ae — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) May 9, 2022

I fully expect the Eagles and Washington to be the top suitors for James Bradberry now. Not ideal. https://t.co/hPShcWuL4q — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 9, 2022

Other possible landing spots Benjamin mentioned for Bradberry in his article for CBS Sports included the Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

Why the Giants Released James Bradberry

The decision to release James Bradberry, a starting cornerback who made the Pro Bowl in 2020, was strictly a cost-cutting measure. The writing was on the wall ever since Bradberry skipped voluntary minicamp, and the Giants saved $10.1 million against the salary cap by letting him go (via Jordan Raanan of ESPN).

Releasing James Bradberry saves $10.1M vs. salary cap. He was set to count $21.9M. It was a $$$ move. Giants needed to find cap space to operate this season (sign rookies, make in-season moves, etc.) Currently less than $7M under cap. Now leaves them expectedly thin at CB. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 9, 2022

The Giants will use the savings to sign a rookie class that included 11 draft picks — the franchise’s largest draft class since 2003.

Bradberry signed with the Giants before the 2020 season and became an instant impact playmaker, starting 31 out of the 32 games and recording seven interceptions in two seasons. He also had two forced fumbles in 2020, as the Giants defense ranked ninth in the NFL in terms of points allowed per game and 12th in yards allowed per game that year.

Who’s Left for the Giants at Cornerback?

Without Bradberry on the roster, the Giants’ depth chart is thin at the cornerback position.

Veteran corner Adoree’ Jackson will likely take over as the team’s No. 1 cover man, while 2021 third-rounder Aaron Robinson will have an opportunity to claim a starting role on the outside (he only played in nine games last season and broke up just three passes).

Third-year corner Darnay Holmes is the favorite to man the nickelback role, but 2022 third-rounder Cordale Flott out of LSU could push him for those reps. Other cornerbacks on the roster include Rodarius Williams (2021 sixth-round pick), Jared Williams, Darren Evans and Zyon Gilbert.