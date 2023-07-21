Giants Sign Ex-Jets Running Back Amid Saquon Barkley Training Camp Doubt

James Robinson is a member of the New York Giants after agreeing a one-year deal on Friday, July 21, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets running back is expected to provide a veteran presence at training camp, especially if Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley isn’t in attendance.

Robinson was released by the New England Patriots earlier this offseason, but the 24-year-old rushed for 1,070 yards as a rookie with the Jags in 2020. Now, Robinson gives the Giants some cover, “with Saquon Barkley expected to hold out with his franchise tender unsigned,” per the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz.

Barkley couldn’t reach a compromise on a new long-term contract with the Giants, leaving his status for camp and beyond in doubt. In addition to being tipped to miss the start of camp on Wednesday, July 26, there’s also speculation Barkley might sit out Week 1’s game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 10.

Robinson would give the Giants a proven alternative to Barkley, if needed. The only concerns would involve Robinson’s injury history and the reasons given for his brief and ill-fated stay in New England.

Veteran Needs to Prove His Durability

Robinson didn’t stick with the Patriots because he “couldn’t stay on the field” during OTAs, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

There were other concerns, with NFL.com’s Kevin Patra noting how Robinson “reportedly looked slow in offseason workouts.” Robinson has struggled to get back on track since tearing his Achilles late in the 2021 season.

While it’s natural to wonder what Robinson might bring to the Giants as he tries to catch on with a fourth team, he’s been effective when healthy. He proved himself a tough inside runner by breaking 27 tackles during his first two seasons in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference.

Robinson’s also a competent receiver with 91 catches across three seasons. His versatility makes Robinson a more proven alternative to Barkley than some of the other options on the Giants’ roster.

Giants Smart to Add Experienced Running Back

Replacing a playmaker as dynamic as Barkley would be close to impossible at this stage of the league calendar, but the Giants are smart to add more experienced cover. They already had some after bringing 28-year-old Matt Breida back in free agency, but there was room for another established running back.

Big Blue’s other notable option is rookie Eric Gray. A fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Gray has sleeper potential, but he’s still unproven at the pro level. Robinson could split carries in a committee approach with Gray and Breida, or handle a starter’s workload if things turn sour with Barkley.

The Giants will still be hoping Barkley reports for duty in Week 1, ideally after putting in a few appearances at camp. If Barkley does decide to no-show he’ll have some cover since he “cannot be fined” due to not yet signing the franchise tag, according to ESPN.

Barkley’s status for camp is still unknown, but theScore reported the 26-year-old has “removed the Giants from his Twitter bio.”

The Giants needed some kind of a plan for whatever comes next involving Barkley. Preferably, a safety net if the two-time Pro Bowler’s dissatisfaction with his contract situation impacts his playing time.

Signing Robinson ensures the Giants at least have options.