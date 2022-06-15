Former Giants OC Jason Garrett Lands Major TV Analyst Role

Jason Garrett’s television redemption tour will continue.

The former New York Giants offensive coordinator has been announced by NBC Sports as an analyst for the network’s Football Night in America program. Garrett initially joined NBC Sports back in April as a member of the network’s USFL coverage. The analyst spot at Football Night in America opened up after Drew Brees surprisingly exited the network. Brees was initially viewed as the heir apparent to Cris Collinsworth, but that didn’t go as expected.

Garrett, for his part, seems ready to turn this into a new chapter in his career. In NBC’s press release announcing the move, he was quoted as saying, “I’m truly humbled and thrilled to be joining the Football Night team and continuing my broadcasting career with NBC Sports, who have been fantastic to work with on the USFL,” adding, “I intend to share my life-long passion for football and utilize my experience as both an NFL coach and quarterback to try to explain the game and break down the matchups for our audience every Sunday night. Can’t wait to get started!”

The 56-year-old initially played in eight NFL seasons as a quarterback, including his final season of action with the Giants in 2000, before turning his attention to coaching. His most recent coaching gig was his unsuccessful turn as Giants offensive coordinator from 2020-21. His tenure with Big Blue saw the team score the fewest touchdowns in the league, culminating in his firing following a 30-10 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 11 of last season.

Garrett is best known for his nine-plus seasons as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Taking over midway through the 2010 season, he became one of the most successful coaches in franchise history and the second-most winningest coach in team history with 85 wins. The Giants would end up cleaning house following the 2021 season, with Mike Kafka earning the OC job heading into this upcoming season.

Mike Kafka Already Forming Major Bond

Speaking of Kafka, the new OC has already begun getting close to his biggest challenge on the roster. In a story written by The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen, the former Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach detailed how he’s started working with starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. “Daniel and I meet every morning,” Kafka said. “We meet early in the morning and we rank our favorite first and second downs, we’re ranking our favorite third downs, breaking our favorite red-zone plays, so that’s just the daily process. And that’s going to help me and him get comfortable with what we like and it’s kind of this open conversation about stuff that we have going in.”

Giants fans will also be excited to learn that the 34-year-old is targeting turnovers as a major aspect of his work with Jones, saying “We watched all the fumbles and all the turnovers from Daniel and had an honest and open conversation about it. He understands what he needs to improve on in those certain situations,”

Notable WR Projected Off The Team

With minicamp concluded, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan released his team’s roster projections and wrote off one of the Giants’ most productive wide receivers. Duggan points out the team could create $2.5 million in cap space should they trade or cut Darius Slayton. Considering the team’s cap space troubles and Duggan’s projection of Slayton as the fifth wide receiver on the depth chart, this would seem like a likely move. In three seasons with the Giants, the 25-year-old has recorded 124 receptions for 1,830 yards and 13 touchdowns.