Giants & Patriots’ Super Bowl Winning CB Share Mutual Interest: Report

The New York Giants recently added Adoree Jackson to a secondary that is quickly shaping up to be one of the more formidable groups in all of football. However, it appears as if the team is not quite yet content with their cornerback position as a whole.

While the team bolsters a number of intriguing youngsters behind the likes of Jackson and Pro Bowler James Bradberry, such as Darnay Holmes, he and the team could certainly benefit from the addition of yet another proven commodity to the group.

It just so happens that veteran free agent cornerback Jason McCourty appears to agree with that sentiment.

Giants & Jason McCourty Share Mutual Interest

Former New England Patriot? Check. Rutgers alumn? Check. Scheme flexibility? Check. McCourty certainly checks plenty of the boxes that recent Giants signees have since Joe Judge took over the helm last season. And by the sound of it, Judge and McCourty could soon be re-joining forces in East Rutherford.

According to the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy, the Giants and McCourty share a mutual interest.

A 12-year NFL veteran, McCourty has spent the past three seasons roaming the Patriots’ secondary alongside twin brother Devin. During that stint, he captured his first-ever Lombardi trophy as the Pats — with Joe Judge on the coaching staff — knocked off the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

McCourty Eager to Compete & Teach

McCourty will turn 34 years old prior to the start of this coming season. However, make no qualms about it, the Nyack (NY) native is prepared to continue his playing career into 2021.

The former Patriots cornerback recently joined NFL Network’s Good Morning Football to discuss what he’s searching for in a new home.

“Yeah, this year in free agency has been different; obviously with the cap and everything, as a result of 2020,” McCourty noted. “I just want to be somewhere I’m wanted and an opportunity to compete and help the guys around me. As an older player now, I really look forward and love being able to mentor the younger guys and be able to kind of help them grow, as well as going out there competing and trying to win games.”

“So where that may be, I’m going to be excited. This will be Year 13, so each year, you’re closer to the end. This could be it,” he admitted. “I’m just excited to get somewhere and play football.”

Two of our favorite guys, @McCourtyTwins, joined #GMFB! We talk about the 2021 season, @CameronNewton, @TomBrady, "Smoothie Blitz Campaign", "Double Coverage With The McCourty Twins" podcast & more! "I look forward to being able to mentor the younger guys and help them grow." pic.twitter.com/seKuhymaQk — GMFB (@gmfb) March 31, 2021

To say McCourty had a rough 2020 season may be putting it lightly. In 16 games (11 starts), the wily veteran received a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 55.7 last season, the second-lowest mark of his career. Furthermore, he surrendered five touchdowns and allowed an opposing passer rating of 131.4 when targeted. With that said, he is just one season removed from allowing a far more reputable 54.7 passer rating in 2019. Also, he had earned a PFF grade of 74.4 or greater in each of the three seasons prior to 2020.