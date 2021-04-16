Giants ‘Exploring a Move’ for Super Bowl Winning Defensive Back: Report

The New York Giants may be on the verge of capping off their free-agency spending spree with one last notable addition.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that the team is hosting former New England Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty for a visit. According to the insider, the two parties are “exploring a possible move in the future.”

This is simply the latest development in McCourty’s likely return to his roots. New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy reported earlier this month that the wily veteran shares a mutual interest with the Giants about a potential deal.

McCourty Has Multiple Ties to New York

A 12-year NFL veteran, McCourty has spent each of the past three seasons playing alongside his twin brother Devin in Foxborough, which included two seasons with Joe Judge on the team’s coaching staff. The Nyack (NY) native and Rutgers alumn also boasts position flexibility — a must in Patrick Graham’s multi-system. Over his professional career, McCourty has been deployed as a boundary corner, a slot corner and has even received some snaps at safety.

During McCourty’s stint with the Pats, he captured his first-ever Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII and started a total of 36 games (including postseason). Unfortunately, McCourty’s play took a sizeable dip in 2020, leading to the team clearly perceiving him as expendable.

In 16 games (11 starts) McCourty posted an overall PFF grade of just 55.7 this past season, the second-lowest grade of his NFL career. Additionally, he allowed five touchdowns and a passer rating of 131.4 when targeted. However not all hope is lost when it comes to the soon-to-be 34-year-old. Prior to 2020, McCourty was riding a three-year streak of posting a PFF grade of 74.4 or greater. Furthermore, he’s just one season removed from surrendering zero touchdowns and a passer rating of 54.7 in 12 games.

Giants Building a Juggernaut Secondary

In New York, McCourty would likely man a far less substantial role than he’s previously been accustomed to throughout his career. With the free-agent signing of Adoree’ Jackson and a fully healthy Xavier McKinney at their disposal, look for McCourty to serve mainly as a veteran presence with the ability to operate as a plug-and-play option at multiple spots when called upon — a role McCourty sounds more than happy with filling:

“Yeah, this year in free agency has been different; obviously with the cap and everything, as a result of 2020,” McCourty recently told NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “I just want to be somewhere I’m wanted and an opportunity to compete and help the guys around me. As an older player now, I really look forward and love being able to mentor the younger guys and be able to kind of help them grow, as well as going out there competing and trying to win games.”

“So where that may be, I’m going to be excited. This will be Year 13, so each year, you’re closer to the end. This could be it,” he reasoned. “I’m just excited to get somewhere and play football.”

Alongside Jackson and McKinney, the Giants also roster Pro Bowler James Bradberry, second-year pro-Darnay Holmes and the ever-versatile trio of Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers and Julian Love, giving New York one of the more talented secondaries in all of football.

On top of that, the team has been readily linked to Alabama cornerback prospect Patrick Surtain II as a potential target with the No. 11 overall pick.

