Jason Pierre-Paul Throws Major Shade at Ex-Giant, Who Fires Back

Jason Pierre-Paul will be looking for his second Lombardi Trophy this Sunday. Previously having taken home a ring at Super Bowl XLVI as a member of the New York Giants, the former defensive stalwart for Big Blue has enjoyed quite the triumphant return to dominance over the years.

Rebounding from a serious firework accident back in 2015 that led to having his right index finger amputated, JPP has since re-established himself as one of the league’s most ferocious pass rushers. The 2020 Pro Bowler and NFL’s 11th-leading sack artist during the regular season (9.5 sacks), Pierre-Paul has funneled all of his current focus onto serving as a constant disturbance to Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes this weekend, no matter who is lined up across from him.

This could certainly pose some concerns for a Kansas City offensive line dealing with injuries.

JPP Shades Ex-Giants Starter Mike Remmers

The Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LV without the services of their left tackle, Eric Fisher, who suffered an Achilles injury in the AFC Championship game. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed on Monday that veteran Mike Remmers will fill the void left behind by Fisher on the left side, via the Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope.

As for Pierre-Paul, he could care less about Kansas City’s o-line shuffle.

“I don’t care, it don’t matter. This is the freaking Super Bowl,” Pierre-Paul stated to reporters on Monday in regards to the Chiefs’ offensive line injuries. “I don’t care if they have three offensive linemen, they send two to block me, three to block me. I’m going to do what I need to do. Us boys going to do what we need to do. That’s a you problem. They gotta figure that out. I’m coming to play a football game. Not just any football game, but Super Bowl LV. I ain’t got time to play games. The only game I’m playing is football. … I don’t care about their offensive linemen. I don’t care.”

As for Remmers, the 10-year veteran has played predominantly on the right side this season, starting 10 of his 13 games at right tackle. He has an extensive background as a starting-caliber player in the league, starting in 88 of his 92 career regular-season games. This includes notching 14 starts a season ago with Pierre-Paul’s former team, the Giants.

Despite Remmers’ substantial resume, the offensive tackle doesn’t quite jog the memory of Pierre-Paul.