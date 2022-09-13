Giants Defender Blows Away NFL Analyst: ‘Is This Carl Banks Out There!?’

If an NFL analyst is comparing you to legendary New York Giants linebacker Carl Banks, you know you’re doing something right.

Veteran edge defender Jihad Ward got the starting nod for the Giants against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger was absolutely blown away by his performance in the 21-20 win. Baldinger, who’s famous for his film breakdowns, heaped praise on Ward for his ability to set a “violent edge” against Titans running back Derrick Henry.

“This is how you play the game,” Baldinger said of Ward in the most animated part of his breakdown. “You set the edge, and then you just take down the king (Henry). Like Monday Night RAW. Right off the ropes, just jump off the ropes. Is this Carl Banks out there!? Who is this out here!? This is how you play football.”

The crazy part about Ward’s performance on Sunday is he’s not projected to be a full-time starter for the Giants this season. He was forced into action with both Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari sidelined, and he ended up playing 57 snaps (88 percent) against the Titans.

Ward, 28, has bounced around several different teams since entering the NFL as second-round draft pick back in 2016. He’s never been much of a sack artist, but he’s bigger than either Ojulari or Thibodeaux at 6-foot-5 and 287 pounds. That size on the edge helped the Giants defense limit Henry to less than 4.0 yards per carry on Sunday.

“He played his butt off,” Baldinger said of Ward. “That’s an unbelievable win by the Giants. They shut down the king in Music City. Who else has kept that guy at less than four yards a carry in a game? Who!?”

The Giants signed Ward this offseason for his familiarity in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s system, and they’re already getting a nice return on investment.

Brian Baldinger Praises Giants’ New-Look Offensive Line

In addition to Jihad Ward’s play on the defensive edge, Brian Baldinger also broke down the Giants’ offensive line and running game.

.@Giants @saquon with a day to remember behind 3 rookies starting on the OL. Game Ball to new OL Coach; Bobby Johnson and you Daboll to have the “stones” to go for the W!!! #BigBlueNation #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/29luU8lgUR — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 12, 2022

Baldinger mentioned several times that the blocking was not perfect on Sunday, but he pointed out multiple plays where third-round rookie Joshua Ezeudu stood out at guard. One of them was running back Saquon Barkley’s four-yard touchdown run to break open the scoring for the Giants.

“It’s not pretty,” Baldinger said. “In fact, it’s not blocked very well at all. … But look what happens over here. Ezeudu! Look at this block! It’s not a pull — it’s a gorge!”

Barkley currently leads the NFL with 164 rushing yards after Week 1.

Brian Baldinger Notices Saquon Barkley’s Speed is Back

Brian Baldinger must have liked what he saw from the Giants on Sunday, because he posted three separate breakdowns. This one was much shorter, and it focused solely on Saquon Barkley’s long run of 68 yards.

.@Giants @saquon looked healthy and fast. Like on another speed level 0-60 in about 4 secs. Oh myyyy. What if??? #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/dUKE5hfnnJ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 12, 2022

“Did Saquon hit the gas pedal right there?” Baldinger said as Barkley turned the corner on the run. “Like, did he look as fast as he has in the last three years? He looked fast, and he wasn’t going down.”

Baldinger’s eyes did not deceive him. Barkley hit a top speed of 21.11 miles per hour on this play, the second fastest ball-carrier speed recorded by NFL Next Gen Stats in Week 1.