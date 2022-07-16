David Carr: It’s ‘Very Possible’ Giants Trade For QB With Super Bowl Experience

If the Daniel Jones experiment goes south in a hurry this season, the New York Giants may need a backup plan at quarterback.

The Giants have a time-tested veteran backup quarterback in Tyrod Taylor (as well as third-stringer Davis Webb) already on the roster, but former NFL quarterback and current NFL Network analyst David Carr can see New York swinging a trade this season.

According to Carr, it’s “very possible” that the Giants pull a preseason trade for current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

David Carr says it's "very possible" the Giants could trade for Jimmy Garoppolo pic.twitter.com/gksg7empGU — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) July 16, 2022

“So, I honestly initially thought that [Giants head coach] Brian [Daboll] would make a move for Mitchell Trubisky when he was available,” Carr said on NFL Network. “And for that reason: Because you don’t necessarily know what you have in Daniel Jones. And you’re coming in, you’re a fresh new head coach, you don’t know if Daniel’s the guy. You didn’t draft him. You didn’t bring him in there. You just kinda, you have to use him. So, I thought they’d make a move for him (Trubisky). They didn’t.

“Now, with Jimmy, I think the issue is his shoulder,” Carr continued. “No one really knows. I think what teams are gonna do is they’re gonna wait until the first or second preseason game, if Jimmy gets in in San Francisco, and just kind of see. Does he look healthy? And I think that’s when you might see the Giants make a move — or another team make a move for Jimmy. Because Jimmy G can win some games for somebody. He absolutely still can play at a high level. He won a lot of games in San Francisco. I think the only issue is just his health.

“If he’s healthy, then very possibly the Giants could make a move for him.”

Garoppolo, 30, has two Super Bowl rings from his early career as Tom Brady’s backup with the New England Patriots. He was traded to the 49ers in 2017 and, a couple years later, led them to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers spent the third-overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft on quarterback Trey Lance, but Garoppolo was able to fend off the rookie for the starting job in 2021 and led the 49ers back to the playoffs. He guided San Francisco to victories over the Dallas Cowboys (Wild Card round) and Green Bay Packers (Divisional round), before losing to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in the NFC Championship.

Garoppolo has a 33-14 regular season win-loss record as a starting quarterback and is 4-2 in the playoffs.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Daniel Jones Have the Same Problem

Jimmy Garoppolo is not a bad quarterback, but he’s probably not the answer for the Giants. That’s because he and Daniel Jones have the same problem: staying healthy.

Garoppolo has been in the NFL since 2014 and has only completed a full season once. In 2018, he only played three games before tearing his ACL. Then in 2020, he only played in six games due to a lingering ankle injury. Now, he’s coming off surgery to his throwing shoulder.

Jones has missed multiple games in each of his first three seasons, including six games last year due to a neck injury, but he is a cheaper and more athletic option than Garoppolo. Both players are slated to become unrestricted free agents in 2023, so why take on Garoppolo’s $27 million cap hit on top of the $8.2 million the Giants are already slated to pay Jones this season (via Spotrac)?

If Jones is not the guy, Daboll and Giants general manager Joe Schoen will likely find their next quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

CBS Sports Sets 2022 Season Outlook for Daniel Jones

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently forecasted the 2022 season for three fourth-year quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Drew Lock. In his analysis, Trapasso says he expects to see some improvement from Jones this season.

“By now, I feel like I know what Jones will give the Giants and who he is as an NFL quarterback,” Trapasso wrote. “He’s more competent than many naysayers — including myself — believed he’d be when he entered the league. And the environment around him is better. The coaching will be the best he’s had. He’s also in a contract year. Jones will be a touch better. But not enough for the Giants to consider extending him while simultaneously passing on a young, super-talented passer in next year’s draft.”