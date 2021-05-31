NFC East Rival Turned Giants Signee Has Joe Judge Singing His Praises

When he wasn’t busy etching his name in Philadelphia Eagles lore — totaling 100-plus yards in the franchise’s only Super Bowl Victory — Corey Clement spent the first four seasons of his pro career roaming the NFC East as a change-of-pace puzzle piece.

While never quite able to live up to his standout rookie campaign, where he averaged 5.3 yards per touch, Clement’s dual-threat ability has remained a calling card for the New Jersey native — one that has clearly caught the eye of Giants head coach Joe Judge over the years.

“Corey, I’ve known him for a long time now and admired the way he’s played both in the offense and kicking game. He’s got some experience and I was pleased with the way he came to rookie mini-camp being a vet on a trial basis and really attacked it,” Judge said, via NJ.com.

Clement’s strong showing at the team’s rookie minicamp in May earned him a contract alongside fellow veteran tryout player, Kelvin Benjamin.

“Liked the way he worked on a daily basis and liked what I saw in terms of him coming in in shape and condition and working on the field. That’s what led us to sign him right there,” Judge added. “We are going to always look to upgrade this team however we have to and we are always going to do whatever is best for the team.”

What Clement Brings to the Table

Clement, 26, amassed 655 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 163 carries over his Eagles tenure. He also hauled in 37 receptions for 340 yards and two scores over that span.

Injuries have limited the Wisconsin product to just 30 games over the past three seasons. Yet, when right he does boast an intriguing skill set, one that New York may be able to utilize in 2021. As a rookie Clement averaged 12.3 yards per reception in 2017 (third-most amongst all NFL running backs with at least 10 receptions). He’s also a career 4.0 yards per carry rusher.

More importantly, he’s logged 742 special teams snaps in 46 career games, while flashing upside as a return specialist (career average of 25.1 yards on 19 kick returns). Both of which will play heavily into his chances of making the Giants roster this season.

Clement is most widely known for taking a direct snap in Super Bowl LII on a play that would eventually go down in history as the “Philly Special.”

Giants May Not be Done Adding to Their Backfield

Clement is just one of numerous new additions to the Giants’ backfield this offseason — and he’ll likely not be the last.

“At that position [running back] we are looking for a lot of depth,’’ Judge said Thursday, via The New York Post. “Running backs have to have a role offensively and in the kicking game. You’re going to play more than one in each game and you need more than one running back to sustain a season. It’s a physical position and obviously a lot of wear and tear so you need a lot of depth, and not just the depth but you need different body types, skill sets to really complement your offense.’’

Big Blue lost their top reserve at the position this offseason, in leading rusher Wayne Gallman. To supplement the loss, the team signed veteran DeVontae Booker to a two-year $5.5 million contract in free agency. The former Las Vegas Raider will likely serve as Saquon Barkley’s primary backup this season. The team also took a flyer on a former fifth-round selection, claiming ex-Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead off of waivers in May.

