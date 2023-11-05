Giants GM Joe Schoen ‘In Attendance’ to Watch Top Draft QBs

Joe Schoen is already performing his due diligence on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft class. The New York Giants general manager, along with other key members of the front office, were “in attendance” to watch USC passer Caleb Williams take on Washington and signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. on Saturday, November 4.

Schoen’s attendance, along with Denver Broncos GM George Paton and “21 scouts from 15 teams,” was confirmed by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Lot of NFL eyes on USC vs Washington tonight to see Caleb Williams and Michael Penix in person. There’s 21 scouts from 15 teams credentialed, including the GMs from Broncos and Giants. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 4, 2023

The Giants were obviously taking the scouting mission seriously because Schoen didn’t make the trip alone. Instead, he was joined by assistant general manager Brandon Brown and director of player personnel Tim McDonnell, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post (h/t Yahoo Sports NFL).

Oh, ok. Not just Joe Schoen. The big guns. Assistant GM Brandon Brown on the left and director of player personnel Tim McDonnell on the right #shortsweather https://t.co/FXlWGZANDE — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 5, 2023

This much Giants brass on hand to scout football’s most important position should make incumbent starter Daniel Jones nervous. He only signed a contract worth $160 million in the offseason, but injuries and turnovers are already raising doubts about Jones’ long-term future.

Schoen would provide an emphatic answer to those questions if he drafted either Penix or Williams. The latter is already a popular pick for the Giants in mock drafts.

Joe Schoen’s Right to Keep Options Open at Quarterback

Keeping his options open at quarterback is smart business by Schoen. Jones may be newly minted with a big-bucks deal, but as NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton put it, surviving in today’s NFL “requires honest evaluation of every position every year, none more important than quarterback.”

Any evaluation of Jones this season is likely to be brutally honest. He’s taken a beating behind a makeshift offensive line, but No. 8’s decision-making has been suspect on the rare occasions he’s had time.

The player started his season in miserable fashion against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, per Football Perspective.

Daniel Jones has 5 incompletions, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 completion, and 0 gross passing yards. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) September 11, 2023

Those dire numbers were just the start of the rot for Jones. He posted a career-low 6.3 intended air yards per pass attempt, per Pro Football Reference, before suffering a cervical neck injury against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

The damning stat shows Jones is still struggling to push the ball vertically, one season after leading an offense that posted a league-low 28 completions of 20-plus yards. Jones’ ongoing struggles to expand the pass attack, along with a lengthy injury history that’s seen him miss 15 games since entering the pros, mean the Giants are smart to keep their eyes peeled for potential replacements.

Schoen’s already looking and he’ll have liked what he saw from both Williams and Penix.

Caleb Williams Caught the Eye Even in Defeat

USC lost 52-42, but Williams hardly disgraced himself after throwing for 312 yards and three touchdowns. His best throw was this third-quarter strike highlighted by Fox College Football.

ANOTHER @uscfb TD! ✌️ Williams to Williams to tie it all up once again! pic.twitter.com/4AFSQGkieb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023

The Giants haven’t had this level of velocity and ball placement from a quarterback in too long. Nor have they had the athletic skills Penix brings to the position.

The 23-year-old offers similar mobility to what Jones possesses. A big difference is how well Penix throws on the run.

He game an ample demonstration of the latter talent with this highlight-reel worthy touchdown toss, per ESPN.

MICHAEL PENIX JR, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE⁉️ A Heisman-worthy play from the Huskies QB 🔥 📍@NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/BTncZaLfuq — ESPN (@espn) November 5, 2023

It would surely be hard for Schoen to pass on either of these gifted young passers if the Giants are in a position to draft one next April. Positioning and availability are the keys to how this situation unfolds.

The Giants didn’t have a realistic shot at a top quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. Not after Big Blue emerged as a surprise playoff team in 2022.

Paying Jones felt like the only choice with a lack of credible alternatives at the position that matters most. Things are different now the Giants are floundering at 2-6.

If Jones can’t turn things around he’ll leave the franchise in play to draft his replacement.