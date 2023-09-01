Giants GM Joe Schoen hints that he got a steal with Isaiah Simmons

New York Giants GM, Joe Schoen, has received an A+ grade in my book so far as Giants GM. Drafting well, shedding some bad contracts and acquiring key pieces along the way.

Perhaps his most intriguing move happened on August 24th when the Giants traded a 2024 7th rd pick to the Arizona Cardinals for LB/S Isaiah Simmons.

First look in blue 👀 pic.twitter.com/K8pW8vZiTz — New York Giants (@Giants) August 26, 2023

During a morning press conference on Thursday, August 31, Schoen was asked how Simmons would be used in the defense. The ever coy Schoen said that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has a “vision” for Simmons and that “For the compensation, we thought it made sense”.

Schoen said Wink has a “vision” for Isaiah Simmons. “For the compensation, we thought it made sense.” — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 31, 2023

Just come out and say it Joe! The Giants stole Isaiah Simmons and it may be the move that vaults this defense to the next level.

Simmons was taken eight overall in the 2020 draft, but has been considered to be playing out of position at corner and safety with the Cardinals. Many think he can thrive next to Bobby Okereke and be a weapon for Wink as a linebacker. “Explosive” and “athletic” are two words Giants coach Brian Daboll used to describe Simmons who joins the Giants’ defense that lacked depth in the linebacker position.

Giants ready to flash new toys on opening night

Alongside the anticipation of Simmons sparking the defense, the Giants have added many new weapons that will play pivotal roles this seasons. Rookie WR Jalin Hyatt has been turning heads during the preseason with his speed and recently choose a familiar jersey number for himself.

The Giants also plan to give significant playing time to their pair of rookie cornerbacks. First round pick Deonte Banks and seventh round pick Tre Hawkins.

Daniel Jones favorite target this pre-season was the newly acquired two-time Pro-Bowl tight-end Darren Waller who has received immense praise from Jones.

“I mean, he’s a big target. He runs good routes, creates separation, he’s an easy guy to find. So, yeah, he’s a talented player, a smart guy, understands defense, understands where we’re trying to use him and how to get open,” Jones said. “He’s extremely versatile. I think that is something that’s impressed me. He’s got the vertical speed to run past people, but he’s also got a good feel and understanding of the underneath stuff also.”

"He's a big target. He runs good routes, creates separation. He's an easy guy to find." – Daniel Jones on Darren Waller pic.twitter.com/BHJJkx4UJ8 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 19, 2023

Giants roster almost at full strength for opening weekend

Now I’m not the one for believing in jinxes, which is why I’m going to say this: The Giants are healthier than I can ever remember going into a season.

With the news that WR Wan’Dale Robinson was removed from the PUP list and has started practicing, it looks as if the roster will be at near full strength on Sunday Night September 10th.

Robinson, was selected 43rd overall in 2022 and had been making progress as a slot receiver in offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s system. In a Week 11 loss against the Detroit Lions Robinson had 9 catches for 100 yards but suffered an ACL tear and was placed on injured reserve. After an extensive recovery period, Robinson was officially removed from the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list on Wednesday, August 29. Schoen addressed Robinson’s status during the August 31st press conference, mentioning that it’s premature to determine if Robinson will be ready for week one.

The other big injury that was cause for concern was the concussion suffered by last years 7th overall pick Evan Neal. Neal hurt his head on August 4th, but was cleared on August 16th and looks in line to start at RT week 1.