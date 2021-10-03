Former First-Rounder to Make Giants Debut, Saints Rule Out 3x Pro Bowler

John Ross’ Giants debut couldn’t be coming at a better time. With Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both on the mend for Sunday’s Week 4 bout with the New Orleans Saints, the former No. 9 overall pick has been elevated to the active roster and is expected to take the field for the first time in 2021.

WR John Ross has been activated from IR pic.twitter.com/X5JxaTCfCd — New York Giants (@Giants) October 2, 2021

The speedy wideout was inked to a one-year, $2.25 million deal this past offseason in hopes that his 4.22-speed could help stretch the field for an offense that finished dead last in 2020 with 17 big play passes (25-plus yards). However, a lingering hamstring injury throughout training camp landed Ross on injured reserve for the start of the regular season. Now, presumably at full strength, the 25-year-old will look to factor into the Giants’ passing game alongside Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and the rising Collin Johnson.

A former first-round pick of the Bengals in 2017, Ross played four mostly underwhelming seasons in Cincinnati. His most promising campaign came back in 2019 when he was on pace to crack 1,000 yards receiving before a shoulder injury cut his season short. In just eight games, the Washington product accounted for 506 yards on only 28 receptions — an 18.1 yards per reception average. Furthermore, during Ross’ rookie season, the wideout averaged a receiving touchdown every three catches — finishing 2017 with 21 receptions and seven touchdowns.

In total, Ross has appeared in 27 games (20 starts), compiling 51 receptions for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns over his NFL career.

Saints Down 2 Starters on the Offensive Line, Elevate Kenny Stills

When the Saints take the field at Caesars Superdome in Week 4, they’ll be without two key starters along their offensive line. Center Erik McCoy (calf) and left tackle Terron Armstead (elbow) have been ruled out. The latter, a three-time Pro Bowler, is expected to miss “several weeks” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. James Hurst and Cesar Ruiz are expected to take the places of McCoy and Armstead, respectively.

As far as the skill positions go, the Giants won’t be the only team adding a burner to their receiver group this Sunday. New Orleans has elevated veteran wideout Kenny Stills to the gameday active roster for the second consecutive week. Stills hauled in just one of his three targets for 17 yards in Week 3, but is a proven commodity with 37 touchdowns under his belt and a career 15.6 yards per reception average to boot.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!