Giants Tipped to Sign All-Pro With ‘Connections’ to Brian Daboll

Safety isn’t necessarily a position the New York Giants need to address during 2023 NFL free agency, particularly if the team re-signs Julian Love. Priorities could change though if the chance to acquire a bona fide All-Pro arises, especially if the player in question has connections to head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

Jordan Poyer ticks all of those boxes, according to Pro Football Focus’ Arjun Menon and Brad Spielberger. They explained why the Giants represent the best landing spot for Buffalo Bills’ star Poyer: “Predicting Poyer to the Giants feels too simple, but there are too many connections between him and the Giants coaching staff/front office with Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. Additionally, both Julian Love and Tony Jefferson are set to be free agents, leaving a hole at safety, which Poyer would be able to fill.”

Poyer has consistently been one of the best in the league at his position after moving to the AFC East in 2017. Menon and Spielberger noted how the 31-year-old has graded “below 70.0 for only one season.”

They also pointed out how the Giants’ defense proved vulnerable through the air at times last season. That vulnerability makes this a deal Schoen and Daboll can’t afford to miss.

Familiar Favorite of Giants’ Regime a Bargain in Free Agency

Daboll and Schoen know Poyer well because Schoen was named assistant general manager the same year the Bills signed the defensive back from the Cleveland Browns. Daboll arrived in Buffalo as offensive coordinator a year later.

The relationship between Poyer, Daboll and Schoen proved fruitful for the Bills, with the franchise making the playoffs three out of four years. Daboll’s offense, specifically, the rapid development of quarterback Josh Allen got all the attention, but an underrated defense led by Poyer was just as important for the Bills’ success.

He was named a first-team All-Pro after intercepting five passes, breaking up nine more and logging three sacks during the 2021 season. Poyer was just as effective last season, snatching four interceptions, tallying eight pass breakups and forcing a fumble.

No. 21 began his campaign in style by picking off Matthew Stafford against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1:

The player showed Poyer hanging back as one half of a two-deep shell. It’s a familiar coverage look for the Bills, but the Giants play more single coverage, either with one or no safety deep.

Even so, Poyer would soon be at home in Martindale’s system because of his experience and versatility. Specifically, Poyer has proved himself an effective blitzer, despite failing to log a sack in 2022.

Part of the reason for the drop in Poyer’s pressure numbers involved him being blitzed just 12 times, compared to 27 times in 2021 and 55 in ’20, per Pro Football Reference. Martindale would use Poyer in more aggressive ways and free the 10-year pro’s attacking instincts.

Those instincts can be acquired for as little as $11 million annually for three years, according to Spotrac.com, compared to $7.9 million for five years to keep Love. It’s a price worth paying considering how eager Poyer sounds to find a new team this year.

Pro-Bowler Ready to Move

Poyer hasn’t been shy about talking up the possibility of leaving the Bills. He told SiriusXM NFL Radio: “I don’t know if I’ll be back in Buffalo. If I am, great. If not, that’s just part of the business.”

"I am going to enjoy this free agency process." @BuffaloBills Safety Jordan Poyer told us Super Bowl week how he is approaching free agency in Buffalo. ⬇️WATCH⬇️ | #Bills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/LkaQxi8TUv — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 21, 2023

The player originally drafted in the seventh round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 doubled down on those comments while speaking on the Jordan Poyer podcast (h/t WROC-TV’s Thad Brown): “I’d be happy to have an opportunity to play anywhere.”

Jordan Poyer says IF it's not the #Bills next year he'd like a place that takes way less taxes. Maybe offers more sun.

Also says he's tight with Tua, soooo… Miami? Good move football wise, but Miami has same cap issues as Bills. Same difficulty justifying big $ for 30+ safety. pic.twitter.com/Cm4Ccx4cmK — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) February 25, 2023

Moving to MetLife Stadium may not meet all of Poyer’s requirements for his next home, but the Giants would offer him the chance to stay in the playoff picture on a defense capable of dominance in 2023.

The front seven can be awesome thanks to edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, while the secondary has a shutdown cornerback in the form of Adoree’ Jackson.

That secondary was hit by injuries and allowed 21 touchdowns through the air last season. Martindale’s unit also surrendered over 220 passing yards in a game nine times, including allowing two quarterbacks to throw for over 300 yards, per StatMuse.

Signing 2022 Pro-Bowler Poyer would solve those issues and provide strong safety Xavier McKinney with a useful veteran mentor. Poyer’s arrival would also prevent Schoen from having to enter into a bidding war to keep Love.