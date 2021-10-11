NFL Makes Decision on Potential Suspension for Giants WR Kadarius Toney: Report

It’s tough to overshadow a rookie wide receiver going for 189 receiving yards in just his fifth NFL game. With that in mind, we’ll categorize Kadarius Toney’s ejection against the Dallas Cowboys as a mere blemish on an otherwise outstanding day for the Florida product.

Flashing playmaking skills at the receiver position that Giants fans haven’t seen since the early days of Odell Beckham Jr., Toney’s upside is undoubtedly tantalizing. However, it’s crucial that the first-year pass-catcher keeps his head screwed on straight — especially in what is proving to be trying times for the Giants organization.

Toney had a slip up in the fourth quarter of a 44-20 beatdown by the Cowboys on Sunday, throwing a punch at Dallas defensive back Damontae Kazee.

#Giants WR Kadarius Toney has been ejected after throwing a punch at #Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee.pic.twitter.com/3IPWnCCr5r — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021

The good news, after debate surfacing of Toney’s future availability, the Giants receiver will not be suspended by the league for his actions.

“Giants WR Kadarius Toney will be evaluated for a likely fine but no suspension after he was ejected for throwing a punch at Cowboys S Damontae Kazee,” tweeted NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “At the end of a monster game, Toney was tossed.”