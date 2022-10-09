Kadarius Toney Reacts From Home to Giants’ Win in London [WATCH]

Kadarius Toney did not travel with the New York Giants to London this week, but he used social media to take part in the celebration from home.

Shortly after New York’s 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers was complete, Toney posted an Instagram story to salute his team’s 4-1 start to the 2022 NFL season.

***WARNING: NSFW language***

Kadarius Toney celebrates the Giants' 4-1 start pic.twitter.com/OkpWPvoCZZ — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) October 9, 2022

Toney also sent the following tweet after the game.

Toney, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has only appeared in two of New York’s four victories so far this season due to a hamstring injury that has sidelined him the past three weeks. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, then suffered an injury to his other hamstring and was shut down before making the trip overseas.

In addition to the momentous win, Toney missed a valuable team bonding experience by not traveling to London for the Packers game.

Daniel Jones says that the trip to London was a good bonding experience for the team, doing things like team dinners and sightseeing. pic.twitter.com/rJB7ZkD5rw — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 9, 2022

“You’re all staying in a hotel together for a few days and hanging out,” Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said after the game (h/t SNY Giants on Twitter). “I didn’t make it into London (downtown). A lot of guys went into London on Friday. But, you know, I think just being in a hotel together, being away together — practicing, meeting, eating meals — all that stuff gives you an opportunity to spend a little more time with guys that you wouldn’t if you were back home. It was cool, it was a cool experience for us.”

Even before suffering his first hamstring injury, Toney was contributing on a very limited basis for the Giants. He played only two snaps against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, followed by just 28 snaps (still less than 40% of New York’s offensive snaps) against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. He has two receptions for zero yards and two rushes for 23 yards so far this season.

After a rocky rookie season, time is running out for Toney to get his NFL career back on track in Year 2.

Giants Locker Room Was Lit After Win in London

Meanwhile, the celebration in the Giants locker room following their win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was electric. Compare this clip to the one Toney sent from across the pond.

***WARNING: NSFW language***

Giants locker room is HYPPPEED!! They deserved this win, hard fought — you can feel the chemistry growing every single week 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/daXvupaL2C — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 9, 2022

The celebration appeared to be filmed on the phone of veteran outside linebacker Jihad Ward. Running back Saquon Barkley, rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale were among the players/coaches featured singing and dancing in the locker room.

This is probably New York’s the most electric postgame environment since the Brian Daboll-led dance party after beating the Titans in Week 1.

Darius Slayton Steps Up For Giants at Wide Receiver

The Giants were down multiple wide receivers against the Packers on Sunday. In addition to Kadarius Toney, veteran wideout Kenny Golladay and second-round rookie Wan’Dale Robinson were both inactive with knee injuries.

New York needed someone to step up at wide receiver, and Darius Slayton answered the call. After recording just one catch for 11 yards through the first four games of the season, Slayton hauled in a team-leading six receptions for 79 yards in the win over Green Bay.

Slayton’s 79 receiving yards were the most by a Giants pass catcher in a single game so far this season.