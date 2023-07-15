Kadarius Toney Warns Giants About Saquon Barkley Contract Drama

Kadarius Toney has had plenty to say about the New York Giants in recent months, and now Big Blue’s first-round pick from the 2021 NFL draft has warned his old team about the future of running back Saquon Barkley.

Toney, who was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs midway through last season, told Giants’ fans “Y’all too worried bout me…Tell Saquon sign the deal.”

Y’all too worried bout me 😂😂💀…Tell Saquon sign the deal — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) July 11, 2023

The Giants are still waiting on Barkley to sign the franchise tag applied earlier this offseason. For his part, Barkley is waiting on the Giants to agree a new long-term contract before the deadline on Monday, July 17.

A holdout is possible, with many believing a compromise is unlikely to be reached in time. Toney weighing in on the standoff won’t be music to the ears of those connected with the Giants, but his words are a stark reminder about the risk the team is taking delaying a decision about its best player.

Saquon Barkley Standoff Showing No Signs of Easing

The deadline may only be a matter of hours away, but there’s still a long road to travel before Barkley gets a new deal. Both “sides are still far apart” on striking a deal, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who also noted he “still remains optimistic” the issues will be resolved.

From @NFLTotalAccess ahead of Mon’s deadline for franchise tagged players to do long-term deals:

—#Giants, Saquon Barkley have work to do

—#Raiders, Josh Jacobs aren’t close

—#Jaguars, TE Evan Engram will talk but sounds like Engram will be at camp even if no deal pic.twitter.com/eb4JfD6Dhe — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 15, 2023

While Garafolo has confidence negotiations will eventually bear fruit, he does rule Barkley out of attending training camp without fresh terms. The Giants open camp on Wednesday, July 26.

With that date also looming large, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan went on ESPN Radio and detailed how “the key point is guaranteed money. The key numbers is $22.2 million.”

That figure represents what Barkley would earn if he played under consecutive franchise tags. Yet, given the 26-year-old’s reluctance to accept the tag this year, there’s little reason to believe he’d do the same in 2024.

It’s more likely the impasse gets broken soon or the Giants accelerate their search for alternatives to their featured workhorse. The regime of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have already shown a willingness to move on from notable players, something they proved by dealing Toney.

Kadarius Toney Sending a Message Giants Don’t Want to Hear

This is far from the first time Toney has had things to say those connected with the Giants don’t want to hear. He recently appeared to engage in an expletive-laden tirade aimed at a few Giants’ fans, although the wide receiver said he “got hacked.”

My apologies….I got hacked — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) July 11, 2023

Toney’s not wrong about the Giants needing to worry more about Barkley’s future, but it’s not as if the franchise has been ignoring the situation. In fact, the Giants have already made their “best offer.”

Whatever the Giants have put on the table hasn’t been enough to move things along. It means a team expected to build on last season’s surprise playoff push faces the reality of entering the season without its primary playmaker.

Not having Barkley would undo the other work Schoen and Daboll have done to beef up the offense. Work like using the third-round pick gained in the Toney trade to acquire Pro-Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

The latter joins free-agent arrival Parris Campbell and rookie Jalin Hyatt as the main new targets for quarterback Daniel Jones. It was Jones who got paid ahead of Barkley earlier this offseason, and the Giants are counting on their signal-caller justifying the decision.

It’s tough to see that happening without Barkley in the lineup to take attention away from Jones and his receivers.